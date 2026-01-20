Fernando Mendoza Rare Superfractor Card Pulled Days Before National Championship

A rare card of Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza has been pulled just a few days before he's set to take the field for the Hoosiers in the National Championship game. According to a Fanatics' social media, Mendoza's Bowman Chrome U dual relic, autographed superfractor was found by a card shop in New York.

JUST PULLED: Fernando Mendoza 1/1 Superfractor dual patch autograph just days before the national championship 🤯



(📸 LI Sports Cards) pic.twitter.com/g37Jyj1ViV — Topps (@Topps) January 18, 2026

Long Island Sports Cards of Albertson, NY, pulled the rare card that features an inscription "#ThisIsIndiana" and has the dual logo of the Indiana University and Adidas shoe brand embedded just under the sticker auto. The post doesn't specifically mention if the card was pulled by a customer or store employee.

The odds on favorite to the be the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft has thrown for 41 touchdowns and 3,3349 yards this season, which includes the playoffs. Playing in California in 2023 and 2024, Mendoza shined for Indiana and is on the verge of bringing the university their first National Championship.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) looks on during warmups prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While values of superfractors are hard to decipher, sometimes we can look at his red refractor, numbered to five, out of the same product. That card sold for $3,015 in December 2025. A similar card, his white refractor numbered to 15, sold for $2,200.

It has not been made public who pulled the card and what they intend to do with it. But with a Heisman Trophy under his belt already, combined with a potential National Championship and being picked No. 1 overall, a sale of a personally inscribed one-of-one could set records for a Bowman Chrome U card.

