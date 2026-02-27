Konnor Griffin, Jesus Made, and the Top 2026 Baseball Rookie Cards

Spring training in baseball is a great time to preview the future. Top MLB prospects will show flashes of what will make them the next big names in the sport. And it's also a good time to button down strategy for rookie cards of those stars. Here's a quick look at Pipeline's current Top 5 MLB prospects and a must-grab rookie card for each.

Konnor Griffin, Pirates SS-- 2024 Bowman Chrome Draft 1st

A 2024 Bowman Chrome Draft 1st of Griffin is a solid pick. | CardLadder

Griffin is still 19 years old and an elite prospect who could stick at shortstop or the outfield. He has power, speed, glove skills, everything. Frankly, Pittsburgh isn't the best spot for an elite prospect, but everything else about Griffin screams star. Even a fairly basic option, like the 2024 Bowman Chrome Draft 1st of Griffin, one of which recently sold for $34, has significant mojo right now. ANY of his rookies are worth nabbing, but here's a good pick that won't break the bank but could still appreciate in value.

Kevin McGonigle, Tigers SS-- 2025 Leaf Dual Auto For the Show /8

A dual auto of McGonigle can still be had relatively cheaply-- but probably not for long. | CardLadder

McGonigle is probably the purest hitting prospect in the sport, and while he's probably a year away from the big leagues, he's a high-floor standout. The dual auto above in an interesting proposition. When they were drafted, Condon was the projected star and McGonigle might have been the afterthought. The script has somewhat flipped. But a McGonigle auto at the $40 it recently sold at is solid-- and Condon could make this a double play, so to speak.

Jesus Made, Brewers IF-- 2025 Bowman Chrome Prospects Mojo Refractor

A mojo refractor of Jesus Made in the Bowman Chrome set is a cheap but wise grab. | CardLadder

Made is just 18 years old, but he's an elite switch-hitting prospect. He's not quite ready for the big leagues yet, but he's getting closer and if his power develops, it's the difference between a star and a superstar. Meanwhile, a Mojo Refractor of Made's 2025 Bowman Chrome can still be had raw for around $4. Those 1988 Gregg Jefferies level prices won't last for long.

Leo DeVries, Athletics SS-- 2025 Bowman Draft Chrome Yellow Refractor /75

A color matched Bowman Chrome Draft care numbered to 75 of a top prospect sounds like a winner, especially in the case of Leo DeVries. | CardLadder

A 19-year old prosect with tools galore, the A's somehow snagged DeVries from the Padres in the Mason Miller trade. He's not quite ready for the big leagues, but that might make his rookies still within affordability. Take that Oakland color matched yellow chrome above, numbered to 75, which recently sold for $34. Basic rookies can be had raw for under $5, but a graded autograph can rise to around $200. A mid-range option might be fun.

JJ Wetherholt, Cardinals IF-- 2025 Topps Pro Debut Chrome

A Topps Pro Debut Chrome Wetherholt is a bargain-priced grab possibility. | CardLadder

After a great college career, Wetherholt is much closer to the big leagues than the other prospects. In fact, he could make the Cardinal roster this spring. Wetherholt is still trying to find his position on defense, but he's a potential .300 hitter who has more of a double stroke than homer power at this point. The Chrome Pro Debut above just sold for $3. Wetherholt's ceiling might not be quite as high as the prospects above him, but his floor is high and his game could play well for a Rookie of the Year type campaign in 2026.