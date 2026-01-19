Iconic Michael Jordan Topps Card Sets New Record

The hobby continues to boom, and once again the Michael Jordan market is showing few signs of slowing down. Record prices are being set almost weekly, and the latest example comes from a Topps insert that 90s collectors know all too well. The 1992 Topps Stadium Club Beam Team Members Only in a PSA 10 sold for a new all-time high of $15,000 on January 18th.

RELATED: Rare Kobe Bryant Topps Chrome Cards Continue to Rise in Value

1992 Topps Stadium Club Beam Team Michael Jordan Members Only That Sold for a Record $15,000 on January 18th | https://www.fanaticscollect.com/weekly/ac8a7f8c-ea5d-11f0-9bb6-0a58a9feac02

Beam Team was an insert set in 1992 Topps Stadium Club that collectors could pull from packs. The Members Only version, however, came from a separate limited release of roughly 10,000 sets that were distributed directly rather than being inserted into packs. And while many collectors tend to favor the standard pack-pulled cards, it's the Members Only that just set the new record. The likely reason is scarcity at the top of the grading scale, with only 68 PSA 10s of the Members Only version compared to 111 PSA 10s of the standard.

1992 Stadium Club Beam Team vs. the Beam Team Members Only | https://app.cardladder.com/compare

This sale comes as no surprise to 90s basketball collectors. The other prime card from this set, that of rookie-year Shaquille O’Neal, is up roughly 195 percent as a PSA 10 this year. When you combine that with the fact that the Michael Jordan market is up about 66 percent over the same span, it was only a matter of time before Jordan saw another record sale.

Michael Jordan Card Market Over The Past Year | https://app.cardladder.com/players/Michael%20Jordan

It’s anybody’s guess whether these prices can sustain themselves over the long term. On one hand, the Michael Jordan market has climbed so aggressively that a correction feels like a reasonable prediction. On the other, the hobby continues to expand and shows little evidence of slowing down. Everyone has an opinion, but at the end of the day only time will tell where these prices settle.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: