FIRST LOOK: Topps and Takashi Murakami Bring Baseball Cards to Life with Exclusive Tokyo Series Collaboration
Where do art, culture and trading cards meet?
It just might be Tokyo.
With the 2025 MLB Tokyo Series kicking off next month, Topps has unveiled an exclusive collaboration with world-renowned artist Takashi Murakami. The partnership, in conjunction with MLB and Complex, include a historic limited-edition collection of merchandise and trading cards through Fanatics.
Murakami designed jerseys and cards using his unique style and of bright colors, floral artwork and a little bit of fun. The cards feature artwork that celebrates Japan's style and its players while adding an artistic flair not often seen on cards.
The cards are decidedly Topps but with added elements that ring true to the Japanese culture.
These card releases continue to push Topps into a world outside of the common collectible space while working to bring new audiences to cards. In 2024, Fanatics collaborated with musician Travis Scott, and cards from the Cactus Jack set debuted at Fanatics Fest continually sell for hundreds of dollars.
Scott is far outside the collectible space, yet fans were screaming for him at the inaugural show while trying to get their hands on the exclusive cards.
Murakami, who has worked with A-list celebrities like Billie Eilish and world-famous brands such as Louis Vuitton, is putting his spin on baseball cards.
Fanatics will offer Nike MLB merchandise including t-shirts, sweatshirts and individual player jerseys designed by Murakami, which will be available on Fanatics.com, MLBShop.com and Complex.com on March 7 – as well as at the MLB Tokyo Series games, Dodger Stadium and Wrigley Field Clubhouse stores as well as the MLB Flagship Store in New York City.
The cards will come in two offerings with 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 – Tokyo Game Exclusive (March 1) and 2025 Topps x Murakami MLB Tokyo Series Matchup Set (March 7).
About the Cards
2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 – Tokyo Game Exclusive will be available in a Mega Box for $50 MSRP. Collectors can find base card variations with Murakami’s designs limited to just five copies.
Other notable cards in the set include Stars of Japan with autographs from Hideki Matsui, Yu Darvish, Ichiro and more, Tokyo Nights, World Tour Domination and History of Japanese Baseball. The cards also come with limited autographed versions.
The Topps x Murakami Matchup ($120 hobby box) is a 25-card set that includes parallels and autographs.
The chase card for each set is a dual-auto redemption card of Murakami and Shohei Ohtani.
Where to Find The Cards
Collectors will have their work cut out for them in getting these cards if they’re not at the Tokyo Series. Topps Series 1 will be available in Tokyo (the rooftop of Miyashita Park, Tokyo Dome’s Prizm Hall, and Topps’ experiential activation in Shibuya) and at jp.topps.com.
Topps x Murakami Matchup will be available exclusively at complex.com and at Complex’s L.A. store and at Complex pop-up locations throughout Tokyo.
The Tokyo Series seems like a dream come true for baseball fans. There’s not only the chance to collect exclusive cards, but Topps will have a three-floor interactive event in the Shibuya district of Tokyo on March 13-16.
The exhibition will combine trading cards and memorabilia and tell the stories of Japanese players. Included is a full floor of Ohtani memorabilia including a base from his 50/50 game and a game-used bat from the World Series.
Topps is celebrating the rich history of baseball in Japan in the best way it knows how by combining baseball cards and culture into 3x5-inch pieces of artwork.