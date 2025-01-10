Collectors Have Mixed Reviews On The Design Of 2025 Topps Series 1 Baseball
The card design released this week of Topps Series 1 Baseball brought with it some cheers and groans.
With spring training around the corner, the flagship product ushers in the start of the 2025 baseball collecting year.
The main base set features 350 cards. Player cards are mixed with cards highlighting rookies, Future Stars, League Leaders and team cards. Foil is the theme for many parallels, offering up colorful versions of the base set. There are also autographs and various inserts.
Thise design will also serve as the template for all of this year’s line of flagship products, including Series 2, Topps Update, Topps Chrome and Topps Chrome Update.
But the 2025 design garnered mixed reviews.
Geoff Wilson, founder of Sports Card Investor, said he preferred last year's look.
On X, some collectors complained that centering would be an issue given the design.
Others just hated it.
Then there were those who liked it.
The flagship set has become a must-rip on the day in comes out and gets baseball fans in the mood for Opening Day.
While Topps has yet to announce a release date or checklist, expect boxes to hit shelves sometime in mid-February.