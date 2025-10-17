Five Wizards cards to add to your Michael Jordan collection

A few weeks after the tragic events of 9/11, Michael Jordan came out of his second retirement to join the Washington Wizards, announcing that he'd be donating his salary to relief efforts to the victims of the September 11 attacks.

He played just two years for the Wizards, but had enough time to garner great cards for the Michael Jordan collector enthusiast. Here are five you should add to your collection.

2002 Bowman Signature

Michael Jordan's 2002 Bowman Signature base card, graded a PSA GEM MT 10 | eBay | https://ebay.us/m/ofKUks

The first card is a base card, but a highly valuable one in a PSA GEM MT 10. The card is his 2002 Bowman Signature, which features a driving Jordan with his iconic tongue-out look. It features a clean border with the name and team name at the bottom.

The pop count, according to PSA, is just 16. Which is probably why the last sale on eBay was over $200, which occurred on July 27, 2025.

2002 Topps Chrome Coast to Coast insert

2002 Topps Chrome, Michael Jordan Coast to Coast insert, graded PSA GEM MT 10 | PSA | https://tinyurl.com/3uxuz77c

Topps Chrome is an iconic brand in the hobby, and any Michael Jordan with a chromium finish is highly desireable. The Coast to Coast insert is a great card featuring a street sign themed background. Again, with his famous tongue-out look, Jordan has the ball and looks like he's checking out the layout of the floor at the time of the picture.

The pop count of PSA 10s is 133, and buyers could add this to their collection for about $150 to $250, according to eBay sold listings. PSA estimates it at about $228.92. There is a refractor version with a pop count for PSA 10s is 83 and those go for north of four figures.

2001 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection

2001 Ultimate Collection Michael Jordan, graded PSA Mint 9 | PSA | https://tinyurl.com/2s4dzvf5

One of his first cards in a Wizards uniform, the Upper Deck Ultimate Collection card of his is a fantastic piece for a Jordan collector. Not much tongue this time but shows him in his stretched out dunk pose. Not quite the Nike logoman but close. This one, with gold letters and stamps, is numbered to 750, at a time when numbered parallels were just starting to hit the hobby.

PSA's pop count for 9s in their system is just 32, with only 17 gems registered. Nines in this card is valued around $200, with a sale of $250 occurring on September 14, 2025, according to eBay sold listings. A raw version sold on August 28, 2025 for $120.

2002 Topps Finest

2002 Finest Michael Jordan, graded PSA GEM MT 10 | PSA | https://tinyurl.com/2rm4kbe2

Finest is probably second behind Chrome in iconic Topps products. Michael Jordan's 2002 is a great color match piece for Jordan collectors. And it's not a parallel, the base card features a shooting Jordan in front of a blue-shaded, geometric-themed background.

This piece is a little more affordable for gem mint Jordan's in a Wizards uniform. With a pop count for 10s with PSA, this card is valued around $100. But according to eBay sold listings, collectors need a little more, around $150, with the last sale occurring on October 14, 2025 for $149. Though the previous sale on October 3, 2025 did go for $100 best offer, according to 130 Point.

2002 Upper Deck Game Jersey Patch Name

2002 Upper Deck Michael Jordan Game Jersey Patch Name, graded a PSA EX-MT 6. | PSA | https://tinyurl.com/2ud59h44

The biggest card on this list is a patch card. His 2002 Upper Deck Game Jersey Patch Name card features just that, a patch with a letter of his name in it. In the above card it is his 'A' from Michael. The card is horizontal, and has Jordan standing in his ready pose, waiting for the team he's defending to make their move. The back of the card specifically states the patch came from a game-used jersey.

Even though these cards were incredibly condition sensitive and is not numbered, is incredibly valuable. The above card, a PSA EX-MT 6, went for $3,000. According to PSA, this card is a pop 1 and there are no cards graded higher than a 6.

