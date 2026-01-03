1986-87 Fleer Michael Jordan RC available in exclusive Slab Pack

There are certain cards in the hobby that stand out on their own, and one such example is the 1986-87 Fleer Michael Jordan RC. Collectors who are lucky enough to own one have it at the centerpiece of their collections, and collectors now have the chance to pull one. Arena Club is currently offering a Crown Jewel Slab Pack, which features the Jordan rookie as the Grail card to pull. However, other key cards also appear on the checklist.

Here is some information about the Crown Jewel Slab Pack, and where collectors can find it.

Crown Jewel Slab Pack is available now

The Crown Jewel Slab Pack is one of the higher end offerings that Arena Club has produced, and at the time of writing, it is for sale on their website. The pack is multi-sport, and it does contain cards from the NFL and NBA. A pack does guarentee a graded card, and costs $5,000. Given the quality of cards in the checklist, the price is to be expected.

For collectors not familar with Arena Club, anyone who purchases a pack receives an instant buyback offer from whatever they pull. Like any repack, some of the cards in the checklist are valued more than the cost, while some are less. In either case, a buyer can recoup some, if not more of their purchase with the buyback if they are not happy with the card they pulled.

Crown Jewel Multi-Sport Slab Pack | Arena Club

Key names on the checklist include Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry, and more

As mentioned, the Grail card on the checklist (0.01% odds) is the Jordan RC. It is graded a BGS 9.5, placing it in the Gem Mint category. According to Card Ladder data, BGS 9.5 sold back in September for $36,115. While the cost of the pack may seem high, anyone who pulls this card will be immediately overjoyed.

1986-87 Fleer Michael Jordan RC BGS 9.5 | Arena Club

The rest of the checklist features other key names, one being Stephen Curry. His rookie card from 2009-10 Topps, specifically the Gold Parallel in a BGS 8 is in the Crown Jewel Slab Packs. A tough card to pull, Curry has continued to impresss during his career, driving his hobby value up. A BGS 8 last sold in October for $6,499.

2009-10 Topps Basketball Stephen Curry Gold RC BGS 8 | Arena Club

The NFL is also represented in the checklist by names such as Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy, and more. A Josh Allen rookie year Kaboom graded a PSA 9 is on the checklist, providing some additional value to those who decide to purchase a pack. The Allen sold in November for $7,200.

2018 Panini Kaboom Josh Allen RC PSA 9 | Arena Club

The Crown Jewel Slab Pack is one of the latest offerings by Arena Club. It contains legends of the hobby, including Michael Jordan, Josh Allen, Stephen Curry, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and more. At the time of writing, all of the highlighted cards were still up for grabs, but the inventory is first come, first serve. Once a card is pulled, it is gone. This could be a rare chance for collectors to obtain the iconic Jordan RC, and some will surely try.

