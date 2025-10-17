Ken Griffey Jr's PSA 9 Market Offers A Strong Entry Point For Collectors

When it comes to the graded card market as a whole, PSA 10s are undeniably the gold standard, but PSA 9s present a smart entry point, often selling at a varied discount while still delivering strong visual appeal and investment potential. With that in mind, here’s a closer look at five of Ken Griffey Jr.’s key cards, their PSA 9 populations, and recent PSA 9 sales.

1989 BOWMAN TIFFANY Card No. 220 – PSA 9

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $90-$120 whereas its graded counterparts offer more significant values. From a graded population perspective, there are 495 PSA 9s and according to Card Ladder, the most recent sale of a PSA 9 came via eBay where it was sold for $1,999 on October 13, 2025.

1989 FLEER GLOSSY Card No. 548 – PSA 9

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $15-$20 whereas its graded counterparts offer more significant values. From a graded population perspective, there are 691 PSA 9s and according to Card Ladder, the highest sale of a PSA 9 came via Goldin where it was sold for $1,353 on March 21, 2021.

1989 UPPER DECK Card No. 1 - PSA 9

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $15-$20 whereas its graded counterparts offer more significant values. From a graded population perspective, there are 32,864 PSA 9s and according to PSA, the highest sale of a PSA 9 came April 19, 2021 when it was sold for $2,950. Recent sales, however, find the card selling between $300 and $600.

1993 TOPPS FINEST (Refractor) Card No. 110 – PSA 9

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $1500-$3000 whereas its graded counterparts offer more significant values. From a graded population perspective, there are 110 PSA 9s and according to Card Ladder, the highest sale of a PSA 9 came via Fanatics where it was sold for $8,389 on April 16, 2021.

1995 TOPPS FINEST (Refractor) Card No. 118 – PSA 9

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $50-$70 whereas its graded counterparts offer more significant values. From a graded population perspective, there are 46 PSA 9s and according to Card Ladder, the highest sale of a PSA 9 came via Goldin where it was sold for $1,141 on April 1, 2021.

From a collectibles standpoint, Ken Griffey Jr.’s cards remain some of the most iconic of the late ’80s and early ’90s, with each card offering a nostalgic look back at an era when his effortless swing and star power first captured the hearts and minds of hobby collectors and baseball fans everywhere.



Each of these PSA 9s also offer collectors a significant discount to thier PSA 10 counterparts, and that discount not only allows for a much broader pool of ownership, it allows collectors the opportunity to own some of the most significant Ken Griffey Jr. cards that exist across today's marketplace.

