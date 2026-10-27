This is the first time that the Ballon D’Or is handed out in London, a subtle tribute to the award's first-ever winner in 1958, Stanley Matthews. Harry Kane topped Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to join Matthews, Bobby Charlton, Kevin Keegan, and Michael Owen as the only English men to ever win the coveted award.

His cards have been on a steady climb up in anticipation of the award.

Kane’s Goals and Titles Last Season

While Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal are deserving of the award, Harry Kane’s case comes down to his enormous year of 73 goals for club and country. Along with being the Bundesliga top scorer last season, he also won the Bundesliga, their 35th league title, and the DFB-Pokal, which is the German Cup.

World Cup 2026 Performance and Records

FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - England v DR Congo - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - July 1, 2026 England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal with Jude Bellingham | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Kane scored 6 goals at the World Cup this summer and captained England to the semi-finals. This was England’s best World Cup performance on foreign soil. Harry Kane scored in every round at the World Cup up until the game with Argentina where they lost 2-1.

At this World Cup Harry Kane set a few records including becoming England’s all time World Cup top scorer with 14 goals, passing Gary Lineker. He also passed Pele on the all time World Cup scoring list and now sits fifth all time tied with Gerd Muller at 14 total World Cup Goals. Kane also became the record holder for most penalty goals with six. Kane has now appeared in three World Cups where he has amassed 14 goals in 16 matches.

The Rookie Cards for Harry Kane

His true rookie cards are from the 2014-15 season, and they include a card and a sticker. His 2014-15 Topps Premier Club Future Star #149 is the best rookie card you can purchase; it has been graded 135 times and only has a total of 17 PSA 10s. The last PSA 10 sold this past summer in July for $3,350.

Harry Kane's 2014-15 Topps Premier Club Future Star #149 rookie card, graded PSA 9. | PSA

The First Kaboom: 2019-20 Prizm Premier League #K-14

Harry Kane’s first Kaboom dates back to his days at Spurs. This Kaboom can be found in 2019-20 Panini Prizm Premier League. As with all Kaboom's, this was a case hit SSP. A raw copy recently sold for $685. In terms of graded copies of this Kane card, you’ll find that PSA has graded 64 of these and there are 37 PSA 10’s in existence. The last PSA 10 to sell was on September 30th of this year for $2,500.

Harry Kane's 2019-20 Panini Prizm Premier League Kaboom #K-14, graded PSA 10. | PSA

2018 Prizm World Cup and the Golden Boot

Kane’s first World Cup Prizm card is from the 2018 set, and as we know, the first Prizm World Cup is important for the soccer community. What makes this card even more significant is the fact that people forget he won the Golden Boot at that World Cup. While it isn’t a rookie card by any means, it still has significant collectibility. The parallels are fine examples of cards that command money. A Green Crystals /25 parallel in a PSA 8 sold for $611 in May of this year.

Harry Kane's 2018 Panini Prizm World Cup Green Crystals #62, graded PSA 10. | PSA

If you prefer something more budget-friendly, take a look at his Red Blue Wave Prizm in a PSA 10 that sold this week for $151.

Harry Kane's 2018 Panini Prizm World Cup Red/Blue Wave #62, graded PSA 10. | PSA

The Market Reaction to a Ballon D’Or

Unlike past years, there isn't a clear favorite for the Ballon D’Or, and while Kane is the favorite, how will the market react? With the win, expect to see a 24-72 hour bump on Kane's cards, most likely in the 15%-25% range. Regardless, Harry Kane is now 33, and this will certainly raise his floor - buying Kane as a long-term hold is buying into the idea that he's an all-time great for England.