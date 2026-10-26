Luis de la Fuente Reaches New Heights With Historic 2026 Men’s Coach of the Year Win

After leading Spain to World Cup glory, Luis de la Fuente has been named the 2026 Men’s Coach of the Year at the Ballon d’Or ceremony. His compatriot Pere Romeu had earlier been named Women’s Coach of the Year for his achievements in charge of Barcelona Femení.

The trophy, named in honor of the legendary Johan Cruyff, goes to the best manager in the sport across a singular campaign. Trophies, tactics and overall performances all come into play when choosing a standout among the long list of incredible bosses at both the club and international level.

De la Fuente makes history with his win at the London Palladium. The 65-year-old is the first national team manager to bring home the prize since its inception—and for good reason.

Spain put together a sensational 2026 World Cup campaign, going unbeaten in its eight matches across North America. La Roja conceded just one goal en route to adding a second star above their crest, and beat the likes of Portugal, Belgium, France and defending cup holders Argentina to do so.

De le Fuente’s fingerprints were all over Spain’s success. Beyond his tactics, he was unafraid to make controversial decisions that ultimately helped his team conquer the world last summer. Not many managers would have benched Pedri, but the Spaniard did. Not many managers would have stuck with Unai Simón between the posts over David Raya or Joan García, but the Spaniard did.

In the end, he etched his name in Spain’s folklore and now gets an individual award to celebrate his achievements.

Every Men’s Coach of the Year Winner

Luis Enrique took home the honor in 2025. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Year Winner Team 2026 Luis de la Fuente Spain 2025 Luis Enrique Paris Saint-Germain 2024 Carlo Ancelotti Real Madrid

The inaugural award went to Carlo Ancelotti in 2024. The Italian boss became the first-ever recipient of the Johan Cruyff Trophy after he led Real Madrid to their record-extending 15th Champions League title, as well as La Liga and Spanish Super Cup triumphs.

Ancelotti was not in attendance to collect the honor, though, because the entirety of Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony after learning Rodri won the Ballon d’Or award over Vinícius Júnior.

Luis Enrique won the award the following year for his sensational efforts with Paris Saint-Germain. The Parisians claimed their first-ever Champions League title and also won Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and the Trophée des Champions—and they did it in the immediate aftermath of Kylian Mbappé’s departure.

Then there’s De la Fuente, who joins the exclusive group this year. The manager beat out Mikel Arteta, Unai Emery, Vincent Kompany and Enrique en route to the honor.