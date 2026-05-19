France is considered football royalty, especially since the turn of the millennium. They've been to three FIFA World Cup Finals since the 2002 tournament and were crowned the champions in 2018.

Leading Les Bleus in their previous two campaigns is none other than Kylian Mbappe, who, no matter what the situation at Real Madrid may be, is still considered one of the best players on the planet. His card market definitely proves that, which is why the top spots on this list belong to none other than France's modern-day superstar.

Editor's note: duplicates or similar sales of the same card will not be placed on this list, and the ranking will be determined by unique cards only.

1. 2018 Panini Prizm World Cup Gold Prizm Kylian Mbappe /10 in BGS 8.5

2018 Panini Prizm World Cup Gold Prizm Kylian Mbappe /10 in BGS 8.5 | CardLadder

This card has changed hands thrice over the past three years, but the very first sale will always be the one worth revisiting most. This Gold Prizm Kylian Mbappe from Panini's 2018 Prizm World Cup set is not only his most valuable card ever, but also the most valuable of anyone who's ever worn the iconic blue jersey for the French national team.

Graded an 8.5 by Beckett, this card is a POP 1 within the Hobby and was auctioned for the first time in October 2021. It sold for a massive $161,130 and set the all-time record for both Mbappe and a France football card; both records still stand.

The most recent sale of this card can be traced to September 2024, where it closed at only $66,000, nearly $100,000 less than what it originally went for.

2. 2018 Panini Prizm World Cup Gold Power Kylian Mbappe /5 in BGS 9.5

2018 Panini Prizm World Cup Gold Power Kylian Mbappe /5 in BGS 9.5 | CardLadder

This is the much rarer version of the card in the #1 spot, but it ultimately sold for almost $70,000 less. A BGS 9.5 copy of Mbappe's Gold Power Prizm /5 sold through Fanatics for $96,000 on September 2024, and when you compare both sales side by side, a couple of factors come into play as to why it didn't even break the six-digit mark.

First off, the pandemic "bubble" was well and truly gone, with the world back to normalcy. Prices of cards across a variety of niches fell, and most never recovered. Another reason is that Mbappe and France had long lost the 2022 World Cup to Argentina and didn't even make the Euro 2024 Final.

3. 2018 Panini Prizm World Cup Gold Lazer Kylian Mbappe /15 in PSA 10

2018 Panini Prizm World Cup Gold Lazer Kylian Mbappe /15 in PSA 10 | PSA

That's right, it's a third 2018 Panini Prizm World Cup Mbappe entry for this list. That's the effect when you achieve something in your teenage years that most legendary football players never could throughout their entire lives.

This Mbappe card is numbered higher than the previous two and, despite being sold during the peak of the COVID-19 "bubble", only went for $40,099. Still, it's the third-most expensive unique French football card of all time, and no other player really comes close.

Top Non-Mbappe Card Sales

Franck Ribery Black Prizm 1/1 | Card Ladder

The top non-Mbappe sale of a player in a French jersey is probably not the one you were expecting. I'm sure you were expecting a legend like Henry or Zidane, but the power of the 2014 World Cup Prizm set wins the day.

This Franck Ribery Black Prizm 1/1 in a PSA 9 sold for $19,886 in April of 2026.

2018 Panini Eminence One of a Kind Autograph Thierry Henry 1/1 | CardLadder

It's shocking that this One-of-One Thierry Henry on-card autograph from the 2018 Panini Eminence is behind Ribery (and even Karim Benzema from the 2014 World Cup Prizm set). It shows the icon in France's 2006 kit with a beautiful signature right above his photograph.

It sold through a Goldin auction last March 2025 for $12,807.56 and is Henry's most valuable non-rookie card.

2024 Panini Donruss Kaboom! Gold Zinedine Zidane /10 PSA 9 | CardLadder

It would be disrespectful not to give a mention to arguably the greatest French football player that ever lived. Zinedine Zidane's most valuable card featuring himself in a France kit is his Gold Kaboom! /10 from 2024 Donruss that was graded a PSA 9.

It sold for $8,062.80 last December, and no other copies have resurfaced since. With all the hype of the FIFA World Cup and the possibility of another strong campaign for France, this card will definitely command a higher price should it hit the market again.