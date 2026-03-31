Four Undervalued Ted Williams Baseball Cards

As collectors look back upon their abandoned resolutions for the New Year, it's worth remembering the challenge that Red Sox legend Ted Williams set for himself: "A man has to have goals — for a day, for a lifetime — and that was mine, to have people say, 'There goes Ted Williams, the greatest hitter who ever lived.'" In the spirit of dreaming big, here are the Five Undervalued Baseball Cards of Ted Williams you can still add to your collection in 2026.

1939 Play Ball Ted Williams

1939 Play Ball Ted Williams | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Undervalued may seem a strange term for a card that routinely sells for upwards of $6000 in a grade of PSA 3, but take a minute to reflect on the card itself. First off, it's Ted Williams, the game's greatest hitter not named Babe Ruth or Josh Gibson, a war hero, and a damn good fisherman. Second, this card is from the 1930s, a decade about to be a century in the rear view mirror. Finally, though the 1939 and 1940 Play Ball sets rarely get much Hobby love, they include some great looking cards, this being one of them. Oh, and unlike fellow immortals Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson, and even Mickey Mantle, there's no real debate in the Hobby as to which card is the true Ted Williams rookie card.

1954 Topps Ted Williams #1

1954 Topps Ted Williams #1 | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Collectors with far deeper pockets and a love for all things 1954 will no doubt opt for Ted's Bowman rarity or even his Wilson Franks food issue. Heck, even Ted's other card in the 1954 Topps set costs a bit more than this one. But really that's the point. Here's a 1954 Topps card of Ted Williams, who might even be smiling in the photo, that can typically be had in the low $300s at PSA 3. Compare that to the set's Willie Mays card ($500) or its Jackie Robinson ($700) for example. No disrespect at all to those two legendary players but this is Ted Freaking Williams! Shouldn't his card at least be in the ballpark?

1957 Topps Ted Williams

1957 Topps Ted Williams | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

By 1957, the Kid's career was nearing its end. Still, despite turning 39 years old that August, Williams finished the year batting a league leading .388 with 38 home runs! In what will look like a typo, the slugger known for his patience and excellent batting eye tallied an on-base percentage of .526, the second best of his career. As for the card itself, valued around $230 in a PSA 3 according to CardLadder, it would be hard to imagine a more majestic image. Here is a perfectly shot follow-through of the aging slugger's fabled swing, snapped at the House that Ruth Built. 'Nuff said.

1959 Fleer Ted Williams - Ted's Idol Babe Ruth

1959 Fleer Ted Williams - Ted's Idol Babe Ruth | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Collectors looking at the 1959 Fleer Ted Williams set often head straight to its rarity, "Ted Signs for 1959," and miss the card staring them right in the face. "Ted's Idol - Babe Ruth" presents a fantastic image of a young Ted Williams with an aging Babe Ruth, a picture that might even be interpreted as a changing of the guard. While the card's value has climbed in recent years, it's still had today for around $150.

On one hand the price tag might seem steep for a card coming from what some collectors view as a novelty set, Babe Ruth or not. On the other hand, the Hobby seems to have a soft spot for vintage cards of all-time greats, post-playing era or not. Look no further than the Bambino's posthumous card in 1949 Leaf, which sells at $6K or above in PSA 3. Or for a much closer comp in terms of brand and era, there's the Babe's 1960 Fleer card, priced about the same as this one but ugly as all heck.

1961 Fleer Ted Williams

1961 Fleer Ted Williams | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Sticking with the Fleer theme, another undervalued Ted Williams sleeper comes from the 1961 Fleer All-Time Greats set. With the rest of the checklist retired stars, it's easy to forget that this card qualifies as playing era cardboard at least under some definitions, functioning as a "career capper" for the Splinter's legendary career. While a PSA 3 will run you $50 or so, compare that to the 1961 Topps prices of comparable players (e.g., Mickey Mantle $470, Willie Mays $80, Hank Aaron $120). And if you're not a fan of counting the capper as playing era, Teddy Ballgame's 1960 Fleer can be had for only around $60. Just be warned. It's ugly as sin.