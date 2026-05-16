How Shirtless Fans Started an Oliver Marmol-Approved Trend at Cardinals Games

A group of rowdy, shirtless fans took over Busch Stadium with soccer-style chants, loud cheers and twirling shirts during the Cardinals' thrilling walk-off win over the Royals on Friday night—and the rambunctious bunch may have started a trend.

While the so-called “tarps-off” trend is nothing new when it comes to sporting events, it was a previously never-before-seen scene at Busch Stadium. But so electric was the environment in St. Louis on Friday night that Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol went out of his way to praise the bare-chested group for their energy.

“Whoever started that in right field, I'll do whatever I need to do to make sure they come every game,” Marmol, opening his press conference after the 5-4 win, said, according to Grace Ybarra of KMOV. “Because that was awesome...”

"Whoever started that in right field, I'll do whatever I need to do to make sure they come every game."



Oli Marmol opens his postgame press conference by praising the shirtless fan section tonight at Busch. @MatrixMidwest | #stlcards pic.twitter.com/D9UYBajO9x — Grace Ybarra (@gnybarra) May 16, 2026

True to his word, Marmol then put his money where his mouth was.

Oliver Marmol buys tickets for Cardinals fans, encourages return of energetic fans

Marmol and the Cardinals took things a step further Saturday, as the club's skipper, complete with a link to claim tickets, offered to buy Loge section tickets for fans who wanted to bring “the energy” during St. Louis's Saturday and Sunday games.

“Last night’s atmosphere was electric. Let’s run it back this weekend,” Marmol wrote. “I’ll buy tickets for fans who want to sit in the right field Loge and bring the energy.”

And it was no fluke, as the Cardinals, moments before Marmol's tweet, had also posted a link where tickets could be claimed.

Evidently, the Marmol-inspired giveaway seemed to be a hit, as the shirtless fans were back at it again Saturday, starting roll calls and engaging in MVP chants, according to Derrick Goold of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. And when they weren't doing that, they were chanting their gratitude for the Cardinals skipper, as Tamar Sher of KMOV observed.

St. Louis went on to win Saturday's game 4-2.

Run = IN

Tarps = OFF pic.twitter.com/UuDzcX9VSb — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 16, 2026

They’re back!!!



‘Tarps Off’ free ticket offer courtesy of #stlcards manager Oli Marmol is officially sold out. Over 1,000 tickets given away between today and tomorrow.



A thank you Oli chant just began. pic.twitter.com/6Vo2XD3xdA — Tamar Sher (@tamar_sher) May 16, 2026

But all this begs a question, or two.

Who are the shirtless fans at Cardinals games and how did this become a thing?

The shirtless wonders are actually members of the Stephen F. Austin club baseball team, which was participating in the National Club Baseball Division II World Series in Alton, Ill. The Cardinals had actually offered tickets to the team, according to The Associated Press, perhaps not knowing that they were about to start a movement.

And who started said movement? That would be Lumberjacks baseball player Caleb Cummings.

“I looked at my buddy and said, ‘What if we go up there to right field bleachers and start waving our shirts?" Cummings told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch."They're like, ‘You know what, that's a good idea.’ We had no intentions of it getting that big—we were just going out there to have fun. We got up there, and we're all standing there, and we're like, ‘Who's gonna do it first?”

Well, there you have it. There's a different feel around this youthful Cardinals team in 2026, as the club is surprisingly among the contenders in the National League Central in what many perceived to be a rebuilding season.

And now, there's a different feel around Busch Stadium, thanks to the shirtless

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