Top 5 Iconic 1956 Topps Baseball Cards

1956 Topps has a strong argument as the most iconic baseball card set outside of the legendary 1952 Topps set. 1956 Topps represents the peak of the hobby’s "Golden Era" because for the first time, a single set delivered a mega-checklist featuring every star player in the game. No baseball card set before or after has captured such a loaded roster of active legends.

The 1956 Topps set effectively gives collectors two versions of many cards, white backs and gray backs. Sometimes gray backs are rarer, and sometimes white backs are. Ted Williams is a great example, with just 54 PSA 8 gray backs compared to 250 white backs. | Card Ladder

Early 1950s baseball card sets were impacted by a chaotic, aggressive contract war between Topps and Bowman, which constantly split the star players between the two companies. When Topps bought Bowman in January 1956, it cleared the way for a checklist with 31 unique Hall of Famers. Notably, the checklist includes the final Topps cards for legends like Jackie Robinson, Phil Rizzuto, and Bob Feller.

1956 Topps also marks the end of an artistic era, as it is the last Topps set to feature large, hand-colored player images. While many collectors assume these portraits are paintings, they are actually hand-colored black-and-white photographs. Blending these bright close-ups with beautifully detailed action backgrounds, the design remains one of the most stunning and popular in baseball card history.

Luis Aparicio (Card #292) is widely considered the only true major rookie card in the 1956 Topps set. Aparicio went on to become a Hall of Fame shortstop, a 13-time All-Star, and the 1956 American League Rookie of the Year. Walt Alston is the only other Hall of Fame rookie in the set, but Alston is pictured as a manager rather than a player. | Card Ladder

The set also introduces several hobby firsts, including the first official team cards and checklists. Yet, even with these historic additions and a stunning design, it is the star-studded checklist that makes 1956 Topps special. While the set is chock-full of legendary names, five cards stand clearly above the rest. Not only are these five cards the most iconic, but they are the most valuable in the set as well.

5. 1956 Topps Sandy Koufax #79

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Record Sale: $83,025 (PSA 9, Gray Back)

PSA 6 Value: $869 (Gray Back, 5-3-2026), $698 (White Back, 4-12-2026)

Why It’s Iconic: This is Sandy Koufax’s most iconic card besides his 1955 Topps rookie. Many collectors prefer the look of this card over his rookie. This card captures a 20-year-old Koufax right after the team won its only World Series title in Brooklyn in 1955. For Koufax, the gray-back version is scarcer and more expensive than the white-back version.

4. 1956 Topps Hank Aaron #31

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Record Sale: $119,925 (PSA 9, White Back)

PSA 6 Value: $875 (White Back, 4-26-26), $1775 (Gray Back, 3-12-2026)

The famous image on Hank Aaron’s 1956 Topps card actually shows Willie Mays sliding into home plate. By accident, Topps created one of the hobby’s most iconic combinations, pairing two all-time legends on a single card. | Card Ladder

Why It’s Iconic: This is one of the most famous error-style cards of all time because it accidentally paired two of baseball’s greatest legends on a single card. While the large portrait shows Hank Aaron, the action shot in the background actually features Willie Mays sliding into home plate. The giant smiling close-up portrait is also the exact same image Topps used for Aaron’s iconic 1954 rookie card and 1955 sophomore card. It is easily one of Aaron’s best-looking cards, and it edges out the 1956 Topps Mays card on this list because this is Aaron’s third-year card, while the Mays is already a sixth-year issue.

3. 1956 Topps Roberto Clemente #33

This is the only PSA 10 copy of this card in existence. | Card Ladder

Record Sale: $247,230 (PSA 10, Gray Back)

PSA 6 Value: $1,500 (White Back, 5-10-26), $1,196 (Gray Back, 4-6-26)

Why It’s Iconic: Roberto Clemente’s 1955 Topps rookie card is a true blue-chip grail, and this second-year card is easily his next best card. Many collectors prefer the look of the 1956 version, as it features a colorful image of the 12-time Gold Glove winner tracking down a fly ball with his arms fully extended against the outfield wall. This was also the last card to use his correct given name for quite some time, as Topps started using the name “Bob” Clemente on his cards against his wishes.

2. 1956 Topps Jackie Robinson #30

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Record Sale: $170,800 (PSA 9 Gray Back)

PSA 6 Value: $2,300 (Gray Back, 4-13-2026), $1,900 (White Back, 5-11-26)

Why It’s Iconic: This is the final playing-days card of Jackie Robinson, as he retired in January 1957 rather than accept a trade to the rival New York Giants. During his major league playing career from 1947 to 1956, Robinson appeared on just eight mainstream baseball cards. It is a common misconception among collectors that the image depicts his famous World Series steal of home against Yogi Berra, but the photo actually shows Robinson stealing home against the St. Louis Cardinals in a regular season game. That being said, Robinson successfully stole home 19 times during his career, and this card perfectly captures his unique style of play.

1. 1956 Topps Mickey Mantle #135

An MBA Gold sticker indicates that experts at MBA believe this card has the eye appeal and qualities of a card graded one level higher. Only five PSA 10 copies of this card exist, but one has not sold publicly since 2017. | Card Ladder

Record Sale: $414,800 (PSA 9 Gray Back)

PSA 6 Value: $5,856 (Gray Back, 5-16-2026), $8,200 (White Back, 3-24-2026)

Why It’s Iconic: The Mickey Mantle card is the centerpiece of the 1956 Topps set and one of the most famous baseball cards ever produced. After appearing only in Bowman sets in 1954 and 1955, Topps officially bought out Bowman, ending the baseball card wars and allowing "The Mick" to return to Topps. The card is even more important historically because Mantle had his best season ever in 1956, winning the MLB Triple Crown with a .353 batting average, 52 home runs, and 130 RBIs. For many collectors, this is the second-most iconic Mantle card behind only the 1952 Topps rookie.