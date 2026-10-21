Gale Sayers: 5 Most Iconic & Valuable Cards Ever

In 2019, the Chicago Bears published a list of the Top 100 Chicago Bears of all time. The top five were Butkus, Payton, Nagurski, Luckman, and one more. The remaining place on this list is reserved for none other than Gale Sayers, whom we honor with a list of our own - The Top 5 Most Iconic & Valuable Gale Sayers Cards of All Time.

All-American Gale Sayers was known as the \"Kansas Comet.\" 054 Clarkson Sayers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gale Sayers played college football at Kansas and was nicknamed the "Kansas Comet." Sayers quickly became known for his astounding speed and elite athletic ability. He was named an All-American twice in 1963 and 1964. He was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 1965 with the 4th overall pick.

That bring us to his pro career which we remember with his Top 5 Cards ranked by most valuable sale.

5. 1972 Topps Gale Sayers #110

1972 Topps Gale Sayers #110. PSA 10 sold for $3,983 on April 23, 2021. | Fanatics Weekly via Card Ladder

Top Sale Info: PSA 10 sold for $3,983 on April 23, 2021 through Fanatics Weekly auction.

PSA 10 Population: 6

We start our countdown list with Gale Sayers on his 1972 Topps card, which shows Sayers with a neutral but contemplative expression on his face. An appropriate photo for Sayers, who played in the 1972 preseason but retired before the regular season due to injury.

4. 1970 Topps Gale Sayers #70

1970 Topps Gale Sayers #70 | Card Ladder

Top Sale Info: PSA 10 sold for $6,867 on Sep. 23, 2018 Through Fanatics Weekly auction.

PSA 10 Population: 5

The 1970 Topps card featuring Gale Sayers pictures the player wearing #40, which is now retired for the Chicago Bears in honor of this great player.

3. 1971 Topps Gale Sayers #150

1971 Topps Gale Sayers #150. Sold for $10,166 on Jan. 23, 2019. | Card Ladder

Top Sale Info: PSA 10 Sold for $10,166 through Fanatics Weekly on Jan. 23, 2019.

PSA 10 Population: 1

Many amazing things are associated with Gale Sayers. He is honored as one of the greatest players ever on multiple all-time NFL teams, despite having played only more than 2 games in 5 NFL seasons. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at 34 years old in 1977. His greatness was undeniable.

2. 1969 Topps Gale Sayers #51

1969 Topps Gale Sayers #51. PSA 10 Sold for $12,426 on May 30, 2020. | Card Ladder

Top Sale Info: PSA 10 sold for $12,426 through Memory Lane on May 30, 2020.

PSA 10 Population: 1

Gale Sayers excelled on the football field, which is on full display with this list and his iconic cards. He also excelled in many ways off the field, with his autobiography paving the way for a movie, "Brian's Song," and many professional successes as a stockbroker, athletic director, and businessman.

1. 1966 Philadelphia Gale Sayers #38

1966 Philadelphia Gale Sayers #38 . A PSA 9 sold for $58,800 on May 13, 2022. | Card Ladder

Top Sale Info: Sold for $58,800 on May 13, 2022 through Heritage Auctions.

PSA 9 Population: 38

Gem Rate/ Population: 0.02% Gem Rate / Pop 1 through SGC (no sale information)

The top 12 sales of Gale Sayers cards that are available to review are all versions of his 1966 Philadelphia rookie card. These sales include two within the last year, including a PSA 9 being sold for $32,940 on August 23, 2026, through Heritage Auctions.

One of the great things about collecting trading cards is the ability to have a continued connection to the past. Taking a look at the best Gale Sayers cards helps remind us of this amazing football player. May his legacy live on in our collective memories and football card collections.