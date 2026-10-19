Why These ‘Ain’t the Same Old Browns Anymore'
In this story:
Editor’s note: This article originally appeared as an item in Albert Breer’s Week 6 takeaways published on Oct. 19.
Todd Monken’s confidence is radiating through the Browns’ roster
Being around the team this summer, it was pretty clear the vibe was different in Cleveland. There was an energy and a defiance that the new 60-year-old head coach was bringing that the young team there was very clearly buying into. And that came out, once again, when I talked to veteran linebacker Quincy Williams after Cleveland’s game Sunday.
Williams didn’t seem remotely surprised that the Browns outlasted the Lamar Jackson–less Ravens, 13–10. In fact, as he seemed to see it, this was no more a measuring stick for his team than it was for the established power traveling into northeast Ohio.
“Man, we number one,” Williams told me. He reiterated, “Listen, we number one. We knew that they were coming in here to take our number one spot. We said, Think about it, somebody trying to run up in your house and take your favorite trophy. They can’t get it. So that was our mindset going into the game, going in the half, coming out of the half: Hey, man, they in our house and they trying to take something. So let’s ride.”
Ride, the Browns did.
They fell behind 10–0 in the first quarter and trailed by that deficit at the half. Deshaun Watson had 70 yards on 8-of-14 passing through three quarters. Andre Szmyt missed his first field goal of the year, a potential game-winner, from 48 yards out with 3:44 left, leaving the score tied at 10. Any of these occurrences might have led to former Browns teams chalking this one up as another off day for a franchise that’s had a lot of those.
But Monken’s group wouldn’t.
“We ain’t the same old Browns anymore,” Williams said. “At the beginning of the season, we said that.”
They’ve spent their time since then proving it. On Sunday, that meant Watson piloting a drive in the fourth quarter to tie it, then two more to set up field goal attempts. It meant the Carson Schwesinger–led defense getting the ball back on the possessions in between. It meant a young Browns team not losing its head when things didn’t look good.
Yes, this is different.
“They’re taking ownership of their positions,” Williams said of his younger teammates. “It’s not that they’re not making young mistakes, but they’re actually making what we call vet-mindset plays. They’re anticipating plays, they’re making the play.”
And they’re all like that which, Williams would go on to say, has led to a team that’s connected.
Now, does that mean they’ll be there at the end in an AFC North race with three established powers at the top? Not necessarily. But it does mean that, with all the young talent on the roster, this 4–2 start is no mirage—it’s more a reflection of Monken’s vision coming to life.
So you’d say no one thought they’d be this good? That’s actually not true.
Albert Breer is a senior writer covering the NFL for Sports Illustrated, delivering the biggest stories and breaking news from across the league. He has been on the NFL beat since 2005 and joined SI in 2016. Breer began his career covering the New England Patriots for the MetroWest Daily News and the Boston Herald from 2005 to ’07, then covered the Dallas Cowboys for the Dallas Morning News from 2007 to ’08. He worked for The Sporting News from 2008 to ’09 before returning to Massachusetts as The Boston Globe’s national NFL writer in 2009. From 2010 to 2016, Breer served as a national reporter for NFL Network. In addition to his work at Sports Illustrated, Breer regularly appears on NBC Sports Boston, 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, FS1 with Colin Cowherd, The Rich Eisen Show and The Dan Patrick Show. A 2002 graduate of Ohio State, Breer lives near Boston with his wife, a cardiac ICU nurse at Boston Children’s Hospital, and their three children.Follow AlbertBreer