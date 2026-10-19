Is Deebo Samuel Sr. Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. 49ers in NFL Week 6)

The San Francisco 49ers will be without a key piece of their offense in Week 6, as wide receiver Deeob Samuel Sr. has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Earlier in the month, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Samuel is expected to miss "at least a couple of weeks" after going down against the Seattle Seahawks.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters that WR Deebo Samuel is expected to miss “at least a couple of weeks” with the hamstring injury he suffered Sunday in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/QcKufahl79 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2026

Samuel has been an impact player in both the running game and passing game, catching 16 of his 20 targets fo 206 yards and three scores. He's also added nine carries for 78 yards.

The veteran is one of the more reliable options in this San Francisco offense, and the team is extremely banged up at receiver with Mike Evans listed as questionable on Monday.

Still, the 49ers are heavily favored at home against the Washington Commanders, who have just one win in the 2026 season.

With Samuel out, here's a look at my favorite prop for the 49ers' passing game in Week 6.

Best 49ers Prop Bet vs. Commanders in NFL Week 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Mike Evans Anytime TD (-140)

Mike Evans has three touchdown catches in the 2026 season, reeling in a season-high seven passes for 113 yards and a score in Week 5.

Evans remains one of the best red zone threats in the NFL because of his size, turning six targets into five receptions and two scores inside the opponent’s 20-yard-line.

Brock Purdy has thrown multiple touchdowns in every game this season (13 overall), and the Washington defense is tied for the most passing scores allowed (14) in 2026. The Commanders are also just 23rd in the NFL in EPA/Pass.

This isn’t the best price, but Evans should have a few chances to find the end zone in Week 6.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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