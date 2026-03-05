Gary Sheffield's Best Cards Are Still In High Demand

When it comes to the late 1980s and early 1990s, sports card collectors are still highly intrigued by PSA 10 graded autograph cards of Gary Sheffield for several reasons including but not limited to elite on-field production, the relative scarcity of his cards at higher graded levels, and the enduring nostalgia of junk wax era baseball. With that said here’s a look at back at his career and his highest selling PSA 10 graded autograph cards.

A Look Back at His Career Performance

The Brewers' Gary Sheffield sits on the bench in the dugout during a 1989 game. | Jim Gehrz / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over Sheffield’s 22-year MLB career with eight ball clubs, he crushed an incredible 509 home runs, won himself a batting title, was named to nine All-Star teams, and solidified a reputation as one of the most feared right-handed hitters of all time. His statistical résumé which includes a career batting average of .292, 1,676 RBIs, and just over 250 stolen bases continues to earn the respect of baseball fans and card collectors all throughout hobby.

Graded Scarcity Draws Collector Attention

A PSA 10 Gem Mint card represents the highest and most coveted level of grade that there is. Having not just that grade on a card but the accompaniment of a PSA/DNA autograph authentication enhances the aesthetic appeal of the card while adding value to the card. The grade itself indicates the sharpest of corners, the strongest centering, and the cleanest of signatures.

1989 Fleer #196 Gary Sheffield Auto PSA 10 AUTO 10 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Gary%20Sheffield%20PSA%2010%20Auto&saleId=ebay-326371974438

In an era where grading transparency and population reports dictate who buys what and for how much, sales of PSA 10 autographed cards continue to set impressive benchmarks. With that said, Sheffield’s PSA 10 autographed cards, especially from his rookie season and those that are featured in such subsets such as “The Rookies” by Donruss, benefit from their higher graded limited supply which therefore makes them increasingly attractive to buyers all throughout the hobby.

A Closer Look at the Highest Sales of Gary Sheffield PSA 10 Autographs

According to the CardLadder, there have been a number of low population, higher graded Gary Sheffield autographed cards that have sold pretty well over the last few years and here’s a closer look at some of those top sales.

2005 SP Authentic Derek Jeter Randy Johnson Gary Sheffield AUTO /5 PSA 10 GEM | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Gary%20Sheffield%20PSA%2010%20Auto&saleId=pwcc-vault-326272

When it comes to the highest of these sales, a 2005 SP Authentic Triple Autograph (/5) featuring the signatures of Gary Sheffield, Derek Jeter, and Randy Johnson was sold for $750 via Fanatics, highlighting the premium attached to ultra-low serial numbering and multi-star appeal. Collectors should note that according to PSA this card has a PSA 10 population of just one.

1989 BOWMAN TIFFANY #142 GARY SHEFFIELD RC PSA 10 DNA AUTO 10 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Gary%20Sheffield%20PSA%2010%20Auto&saleId=ebay-364403515477

The second highest of these sales, occurred on August 27, 2023, when a 1989 Bowman Tiffany #142 Gary Sheffield PSA 10 Auto was sold $529 on eBay, which reinforces both the strong demand for Gary Sheffield’s rookie cards as well as the Tiffany versions of those cards. Collectors should note that according to PSA this card also has a PSA 10 population of just one.

1989 UPPER DECK GARY SHEFFIELD RC #13 PSA 10 AUTO 10 STAR ROOKIE | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Gary%20Sheffield%20PSA%2010%20Auto&saleId=ebay-255611139933

The third highest PSA 10 autographed card of Gary Sheffield was a 1989 Upper Deck #13 PSA 10 Auto which sold for $450 on July 22, 2022 via eBay, demonstrating the importance of Upper Deck’s flagship set. Collectors should note that according to PSA this card has a PSA 10 population of just 66.

1989 DONRUSS THE ROOKIES GARY SHEFFIELD RC #1 PSA 10 AUTO 10 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Gary%20Sheffield%20PSA%2010%20Auto&saleId=ebay-257108753395

Rounding out the top four was a card that was sold via eBay on September 16, 2025 for $395 and was a 1989 Donruss “The Rookies” Gary Sheffield PSA 10 Auto. What this sale does is demonstrate the fact that there is a clear demand throughout the hobby for the widely produced rookie-year issues from the late 1980’s and early 1990’s (better known as the Junk Wax Era). Collectors should note that according to PSA this card has a PSA 10 population of just two.

At the end of the day, the autograph cards of Gary Sheffield in PSA 10 continue to remain in demand throughout the hobby. His impressive career numbers and low population higher graded autographs keep collectors interested. As long as top-grade signed copies remain scarce from a population perspective, his cards should continue drawing attention from card collectors.