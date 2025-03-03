Five Impossible Cards of the 1980s
When collectors think of the 1980s they often think of two words: Junk Wax. Most of the decade's sets were overproduced to the point that even most rookie cards of Hall of Fame players are dirt cheap. It's precisely for this reason that many collectors are surprised to learn that at least some cards from the 1980s are practically impossible to nab. Here are some of the toughest cards of the 1980s, focusing first on the early part of the decade.
1980 Topps Pepsi-Cola All-Stars Test Issue George Brett
One of the decade's first sets may also be its very toughest. File these Pepsi-Cola All-Stars under the category of a "test issue" that never even hit the shelves. Just how rare are these cards? According to Mile High Auctions, only three of each of the set's 22 cards were ever produced. Finally, these aren't simply ultra-rare cards of players that nobody collects. Thirteen of the cards feature Hall of Famers, headlined by George Brett, Mike Schmidt, and Reggie Jackson.
1980 Charlotte O's Police Cal Ripken, Jr.
Though the most famous card of the 1980s may belong to the Hall of Fame shortstop's brother Bill, one of the toughest cards of the decade most definitely belongs to Cal. Not only are these cards tough to find but they're particularly tough to find in high grade.
1980-81 Donruss Prototype Reggie Jackson
Before 1981 Donruss cards hit the shelves, a small number of prototypes trickled into the Hobby, highlighted by cards of Reggie Jackson and George Brett. Of course, unlike the standard cards that would follow, these prototypes were, in the words of TVguy Cards, "not cheap! Ouch!"
1982 Red Lobster Ryne Sandberg
What fun would it be to read an article solely about baseball cards you could never add to your collection? This next card is one that's not exactly impossible but remains one of the tougher cards of Cubs fan favorite Ryne Sandberg.
Adding to the appeal of the card, it features Ryno as a Cub a full year before his standard rookie cards from Topps, Fleer, and Donruss.
1982 FBI Disc Pete Rose
Despite Rose's involvement in various dealings that were hardly on the up and up, FBI here stands for Fanta Beverage, Inc., rather than the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Rose is hardly the only tough card on the set's checklist: they all are! But look for the Rose card to get even tougher if President Trump's advocacy somehow lands the disgraced Hit King in Cooperstown.
So there you go! Five ultra-tough baseball cards from the 1980s. Four are Hall of Famers. The other is one of the greatest players in the history of the game. And none, very definitely, are junk wax! Oh, and did you notice? All these cards were from 1980-1982. Check back soon as we bring you more of the decade.