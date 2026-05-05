One Piece is an anime series that began in 1999 and is available to watch on Netflix. There is a live-action version of the show that somewhat follows the anime storyline that started in 2023. There is now a TCG that has become highly collectible, particularly the Manga cards.

The Manga card pull is roughly less than 1% per pack. Here is a look at the highest sales for Manga cards in 2026.

2025 Red Manga Art Sec Carrying On His Will Monkey D. Luffy BGS 10

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Monkey D. Luffy is the leader and founder of the Straw Hat Pirates, given the name due to his infamous straw hat. He has special abilities from eating the Devil Fruit, the ability to stretch his body. The side effects of eating the Devil Fruit are that he loses his ability to swim, something that is quite important for life on the sea.

The highest sale for any Manga card was $104,430, graded a BGS 10, on Feb 2, 2026.

2023 Manga Art Awakening Of The New Era Monkey D. Luffy BGS 10 (Black Label)

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The 2023 Monkey D. Luffy Manga is one of the more iconic Mangas and one sold for $68,355 on Apr 20, 2026.

2025 Red Manga Art Sec Carrying On His Will Sabo BGS 10 (Black Label)

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Sabo appears in season 17 and is an ally of Monkey D. Luffy. The Red Manga Art of Sabo, graded a BGS 10 black label, sold for $33,570 on Mar 9, 2026. A black label from Beckett refers to all four sub-grades receiving a ten grade.

2024 One Piece Gold Manga Alternate Art Gol D. Roger PSA 10

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Gold D. Roger was the King of the Pirates and had the treasure that every Pirate is looking for, the One Piece. He was captain of the Roger Pirates, and his Manga, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $28,182 on Jan 29, 2026.

2025 Manga Art Sec Royal Blood Trafalgar Law BGS 10 (Black Label)

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Trafalgar Law is the captain and doctor of the Heart Pirates; they are also looking for the One Piece and an ally to the Straw Hat Pirates. His Manga sold for $21,700 Apr 28, 2026.

2023 Manga Art SR Awakening of the New Era Trafalgar Law BGS 10 (Black Label)

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Trafalgar Law was known as one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, but when he claimed allegiance with the Straw Hat Pirates, he was removed. His 2023 Manga, given a black label by Beckett, sold for $18,147 on Mar 12, 2026.

2024 Manga Art SR Emperors In The New World Marshall D. Teach BGS 10 (Black Label)

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Marshall D. Teach is the admiral of the Blackbeard Pirates and one of the Four Emporers that rules over the New World. His Manga, given a black label by Beckett, sold $17,900 on Mar 4, 2026.

2024 Manga Art R Emperors In New World Buggy BGS 10 (Black Label)

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Buggy the Star Clown is one of Monkey D. Luffy's earlier enemies, who also ate the Devil Fruit. His ability allows his body parts to detach and still be functional. His Manga sold for $17,100 on Apr 6, 2026.

2025 Manga Art Sec Carrying On His Will Monkey D. Luffy BGS 10 (Black Label)

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It's not surprising that the main character is on the list multiple times. Another Manga sold for $16,900 on Mar 23, 2026.

2025 Manga Art Sec Legacy Of Master Jewelry Bonney Manga BGS 10 (Black Label)

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To round out the top ten One Piece Manga sales so far this year, Jewelry Bonney is the captain of the Bonney Pirates, and her ability to alter her age and looks is due to eating the Devil Fruit. She is a huge ally to the Straw Hat Pirates, and her Manga sold for $15,300 Apr 7, 2026.