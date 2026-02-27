30th Anniversary of Pokémon Commemorated on Arena Club With 1st Edition Slab Pack

Pokémon has seen a recent resurgence in the hobby and while some collectors have been collecting and playing the game since it initially was released in the 1990s, there are also many new Pokémon collectors. Now, those fans will have the opportunity to obtain rare and valuable cards in the latest offering by Arena Club. A new slab pack is now available containing 1st Edition cards from the earliest era of Pokémon.

Here is what collectors need to know, including release details and cards that will be featured.

Pokémon 1st Edition Slab Pack Releases Friday, February 27th

The 1st Edition Slab Pack drop Friday, February 27th at 1 pm ET. The pack costs $300, which to collectors is a good deal given the quality of cards that can be pulled. This release also celebrates the 30th anniversary of Pokémon. As with any Slab Pack, collectors who decide to purchase a pack will have a card that they see digitally, but can then either accept an instant offer for Arena Club to buy it back, or can have the card shipped to them physically. Slab packs provide a nice opportunity to open packs while also allowing the chase of singles that interest hobbyists.

Why does Pokémon hold such value? Arena Club CEO Brian Lee put it best: "Pikachu never has a bad game. Charizard doesn't get arrested for a DUI. Pokémon cards are stable in that sense. They go up in value over time, but they don't fluctuate widely the way sports cards do."

Featured Cards in the Slab Pack Include Valuable PSA 10s

The first featured card (among many) that can be pulled out of these packs is from the 1999 Pokémon Fossil set. It features Gengar, and the card is both a Holo and a 1st Edition. Gengar prices have risen along with the Pokémon surge recently, and with the card graded a PSA 10, it's estimated value falls between $7,000-$12,000.

Next on the list is from a set that released a year later, Pokémon Rocket. This set featured one of the more recognizable Pokémon characters, Dragonite. Specifically, a Dark Dragonite. The Holo 1st Edition in a PSA 10 will also be in these Slab Packs for collectors to chase. The estimated value here is between $4,000-$8,000.

The last featured card is of perhaps the most iconic Pokémon, Charizard, one of the brand's most popular figures. This specific card is from the 2000 Pokémon Gym Challenge set, and is graded a PSA 10. The estimated value comes in at $3,000-$6,000.

Collectors should keep in mind that there will be numerous other cards that can be pulled out of the 1st Edition Slab Pack. These three just happen to be some of the most exciting and valuable cards that can be pulled. Keep in mind, these have the potential to sell out fast.