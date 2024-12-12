Golden State Valkyries' WNBA Cards
On Friday, December 6th, the Golden State Valkyries held their expansion draft to build a roster prior to their WNBA 2025 debut tipoff. For the draft, each of the existing 12 teams provided a pool of six players for the Valkyries to choose one. To celebrate the new roster, here are player cards that are now members of the first ever Valkyries’ roster.
1. Dallas Wings guard Carla Leite
Leite has played professional basketball in France since she was 18. This will be Leite's rookie season in the WNBA, though she was drafted earlier this year by the Dallas Wings. She chose to stay in Europe for the 2024 WNBA season.
2. Chicago Sky forward Maria Conde
Conde does not have a card, but this will be her rookie season in the WNBA. She went to FSU, graduating in 2017 before being selected by the Chicago Sky in the 2019 Draft, though she never played. She is from Spain and has played for the Spanish national team as well as several European clubs.
3. New York Liberty forward Kayla Thornton
In 2014, Thornton went undrafted but was later picked up by the Washington Mystics to play in the 2015 season. In 2023 she was traded to the New York Liberty and won her first championship earlier this year.
4. Los Angeles Sparks forward Stephanie Talbot
Talbot is an Australian player with six years of experience in the WNBA. She was originally drafted in 2014 by the Phoenix Mercury, but chose to play in Australia that year. Talbot has also played for the Minnesota Lynx, New York Liberty, Seattle Storm, and the LA Sparks.
5. Minnesota Lynx forward Cecilia Zandalasini
Zandalasini played in basketball clubs in her home country of Italy before being signed by the Minnesota Lynx during the 2017 WNBA season, where she won her first championship. Due to overseas commitments and injury, she did not play in the WNBA until this year as she made the final roster for the Lynx team that went to the Finals earlier this year.
6. Indian Fever center Temi Fagbenle
Fagbenle was born in the US, but moved with her family to London at age two before returning to the States at age 15. She attended Harvard but transferred to Univeristy of South Carolina in 2015. She won a WNBA Championship with the Minnesota Lynx in 2017 and has a robust European career.
7. Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin
In 2017, Martin committed to playing for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes before declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft. After being drafted by the Las Vegas Aces, she made her debut in May and had her first start in June. She is also a part of the Unrivaled 3x3 league debuting in January 2025.
8. Atlanta Dream center Iliana Rupert
Originally from France, Rupert's professional career began with French basketball clubs. In 2021, she was drafted by the Las Vegas Aces where she won a championship in 2022. She has also continued to play in Europe and was on the Atlanta Dream roster in 2023 but chose to forego the 2024 season to focus on the Olympics.
9. Connecticut Sun guard Veronica Burton
In 2022, Burton was drafted by the Dallas Wings in the first round, but was waived in May of 2024. She signed on to play with the Connecticut Sun in 2024, but has also professionally played for European and Australian teams.
10. Phoenix Mercury forward Monique Billings
After playing for the UCLA Bruins, Bilings declared for the 2018 WNBA Draft and was selected by the Atlanta Dream. After several season with the Dream, she was signed by the Dallas Wings in 2023. In August 2024, the Phoenix Mercury signed Billings. She had also played basketball overseas in counties such as South Korea, China, Turkey, Russia, and Australia.
11. Washington Mystics guard Julie Vanloo
Originally from Belgium, Vanloo joined the WNBA for the first time in 2024 at the age of 31. Vanloo had previously played in Europe and since the early 2000s and represented Belgium in the 2020 and 2024 Olympics.
12. Seattle Storm, no player selected
In a move that shocked many, the Valkyries abstained from selecting a player from the Seattle Storm's roster. While the Valkyries did not HAVE to choose a player from every team, the choice drew a lot of attention.