4 Cards for Class of '26 Hall of Famers Andruw Jones & Carlos Beltran

Two center fielders who gave fans countless amazing moments are on their way to Cooperstown. Both almost the exact same age and both having grown up outside the mainland U.S. - Andruw Jones and Carlos Beltran will be inducted in July to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Neither player was elected on his first ballot - for Jones, it took 9 tries and for Beltran, four attempts. Both men, however, made cases that could not be ignored. As a result of their election, card prices for both players could see a bump - but both players' cards are surprisingly affordable.

RELATED: Top RCs for Kent, Beltran, Jones, and Utley on Baseball Hall of Fame Day

BOWMAN 1995 ANDRUW JONES

1995 Andruw Jones Bowman | CardLadder

Jones' 1995 Bowman is considered to be his top rookie card option. A copy in gem-mint condition can be had for between $400 and $500. The card features a nice shot of the then young outfielder in an at bat pose. While he did smack over 400 home runs, he was perhaps best known for his outstanding work in center field - he racked up ten Gold Gloves during his career.

TOPPS TIER ONE BAT KNOB AUTO 2025 ANDRUW JONES

2025 Andruw Jones Topps Tier One Bat Knob Auto | CardLadder

RELATED: 3 Key Carlos Beltran Cards for the 2026 Hall of Famer

It's fairly certain that for most Jones collectors, this card is a grail piece. An on-card autograph, alongside a bat knob inserted into the card, on which his jersey number was written - come on! For those on the search for a relic or an autograph card, this one offers the best of both worlds.

BOWMAN 1997 CARLOS BELTRAN

1997 Carlos Beltran Bowman | CardLadder

While not technically a rookie card, Beltran's Bowman from 1997 is definitely worth a look. Back in '97 Beltran was a hot prospect and this card from very early in his career deserves a spot in any Beltran collection. This copy above in gem-mint condition recently sold for $560.

UPPER DECK SP SIGNATURE GOLD 1999 CARLOS BELTRAN

1999 Carlos Beltran SP Signature | CardLadder

Upper Deck's SP Signature product from 1999 just delivers. Beltran's autograph card is a good example - the blue autograph fits perfectly with the gold, blue and white on the card. A nice action shot of Beltran together with enough space for a big signature. This gold parallel sold back in 2023 for $2,500.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: