1970 Topps NFL Bart Starr PSA 10: Only 12 Are Known To Exist
There’s no doubt that vintage collectors have always placed a premium on the super scarce high-grade examples of legendary players, and one of the rarest finds comes in the form of a 1970 Topps NFL Bart Starr football card.
The former Green Bay Packers Quarterback, who was best known for playing against Johnny Unitas in 11 of 13 NFL Championships from 1958-1970, winning five NFL championships and also being named Super Bowl MVP in both Super Bowl I and II. From a collecting perspective, the ultimate achievement comes in the form a PSA 10 1970 Topps Football card and that’s because there are just about a dozen that are known to exist.
For his career, which spanned a total of 16 seasons with Green Bay (1956-1971), Starr was named to the NFL Pro Bowl games four times while also being named to the NFL All-Pro First Team in 1966. Bart finished his career with 24,718 passing yards, 1,808 completions, 152 passing touchdowns, and 15 rushing touchdowns.
The 1970 Topps Bart Starr card (No. 30) is one of the most sought-after in the set for several reasons. First, it was among the very first set football cards issued after the AFL-NFL merger, which marked a pivotal moment in the history of modern day football. Second, and as I’ve mentioned in previous articles, cards from this set are notoriously difficult to grade due to centering issues, print blemishes, discoloration and even edge chipping. Finally, its sheer scarcity, especially at the PSA 9 (91 copies) and PSA 10 (just 12 copies) levels, adds an element of mystique that’s rarely found in modern-day cards.
From a pricing perspective you can find PSA 3s starting at about $15 and PSA 8s selling for roughly $100-$110, but for those of you in the market for either a PSA 9 or PSA 10 version of this card the prices are 10x – 15x higher. According to PSA recent sales for the PSA 9 have been roughly $250 and PSA 10 have been right around $2,400.
When it comes to the 1970 Topps NFL Football set the Bart Starr card not only represents one of the greatest quarterback legacies in NFL history; its rarity, scarcity, and investment potential, offer collectors a great point of entry for those looking to enter the vintage realm. This is because the card, even at a PSA 8, is still a fairly affordable option for collectors who want to own such a unique piece of trading card history.