How a 750-Box Bowman Chrome Break Reminded Me Why Collecting Is Fun

I've been collecting cards for most of my life, but sometimes it takes something completely random to remind you why you started collecting in the first place.

For me, it was Denzer Guzmán. The 22-year-old Los Angeles Angels infielder wasn't someone I had been actively collecting. He wasn't the biggest rookie in 2026 Bowman Chrome, and his cards weren't commanding the prices of some of the prospects I could have chased.

But that was part of the appeal. For roughly $144, I bought Guzmán across two massive player breaks hosted by The Monster Card Shop on Fanatics Live on the product’s release day, totaling 125 cases and 750 boxes of Bowman Chrome.

Suddenly, I had a player to root for, cards to chase and a reason to watch an enormous break unfold. And I remembered how much fun collecting can be.

750 Boxes to Open, One Player’s Card to Chase

The target that really caught my attention was Guzmán's lone card in the release, the “Big Break” insert. It's a fun set featuring 25 rookies and prospects, including Ethan Holliday, Jac Caglianone, Leo De Vries, and Jacob Misiorowski, depicted ripping into packs themselves—essentially doing exactly what I was watching happen during the break.

Guzmán’s card in the Big Break subset gave me plenty to chase: Mini-Diamonds /150, Golds /50, Oranges /25, Reds /5, and the one-of-one SuperFractor. Only 13 players also have a Big Break Autograph Variation /20, including Guzmán. Those aren't easy to hit either: Topps' stated odds are 1:7,007 Hobby packs or 1:575 Breaker's Delight packs—and that's for any of the 13 autograph subjects.

A stack of Denzer Guzmán base "Big Break" cards from the 750 box break. | Lucas Mast

For the 1/1 SuperFractor, Topps' official odds ranged from roughly about 1 in 42,000 to 68,000 packs, depending on the box configuration—and that's for any of the 25 players. Even with 750 boxes being opened, the odds of hitting Guzmán's were incredibly long.

Breaking, Gambling, and $144 Worth of Fun

It's impossible to talk about breaking without acknowledging the argument that breaking is gambling. There are certainly similarities. You're spending money without knowing exactly what you're going to receive, and some collectors spend thousands chasing cards that may never appear.

But this particular break felt different to me. I wasn't spending thousands hoping for one life-changing card. I was spending about $144 on one player across an enormous amount of product, knowing I was unlikely to walk away empty-handed.

My Denzer Guzmán Mini-Diamond /150 stash—five cards, or 3.33% of the print run, with roughly 1-in-6,400 pack odds for each. | Lucas Mast

I could have spent considerably more chasing one of my hometown San Francisco Giants prospects. Instead, Guzmán gave me an affordable player from another California team to follow and a way to participate without making the experience about whether I could "win" financially.

It was entertainment—with cards attached.

Spoiler Alert: I Didn't Hit the 1/1

Naturally, the card I wanted most never appeared in the break. And that was perfectly fine.

By the end, I had hit nine base Big Break cards, five Mini-Diamond parallels numbered to 150 and, most importantly, the rare Big Break autograph numbered to just 20 copies.

My biggest hit of the break: a Denzer Guzmán Big Break Autograph Variation, numbered to just 20 copies. | Lucas Mast

That autograph became my big prize of the break. Not because it suddenly made the whole thing wildly profitable, but because it gave the chase a satisfying payoff. There are more valuable Guzmán cards. This isn't even his first Bowman or necessarily his most important rookie card.

That's almost beside the point. It was my small win and a fun memory from a historic day of breaking.

A New Player to Root For—And Rediscovering Fun

And the best part came after the break was over. Guzmán finished the season on a tear, including home runs in four consecutive games during the Angels' final road trip of the season.

Suddenly, the player I had somewhat randomly decided to chase in a massive card break was giving me reasons to keep checking the Angels' box scores and follow what he did next.

That's one of the parts of collecting that can get lost when every conversation becomes about comps, grading, population reports, and investment potential. Cards can give us reasons to care.

Sometimes it's the superstar you've followed for years. Sometimes it's a prospect from your favorite organization. And sometimes it's a relatively inexpensive player you randomly bought in a giant break and suddenly find yourself rooting for.

That's what happened with Guzmán. I didn't hit the SuperFractor. I didn't need to. For $144, I ended up with a stack of cool cards, scored a scarce autograph, got to participate in a ridiculous long-shot chase, and gained a new player to root for.

And somewhere amid an absurd amount of Bowman Chrome, I rediscovered a little bit of what made collecting fun in the first place.