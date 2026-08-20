Angels vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 20

The Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Angels in the rubber match of their three-game set on Thursday night.

The Astros ended a three-game skid with a 3-2 victory last night, and the Angels have now alternated losses and wins in their last five games after a three-game winning streak.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Angels vs. Astros on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Angels vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Angels +1.5 (-136)

Astros -1.5 (+113)

Moneyline

Angels +164

Astros -177

Total

8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Angels vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

Angels: Grayson Rodriguez (3-5, 7.17 ERA)

Astros: Peter Lambert (8-6, 3.11 ERA)

Grayson Rodriguez’s overall numbers are unsightly, but he’s been serviceable recently. The right-hander has allowed 10 ER in 20 IP (4.50 ERA) in his last four starts.

Peter Lambert continued his impressive season with another start, allowing just two earned runs in five innings against the Mariners last time out.

Angels vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 20

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): ABTV, SCHN

Angels record: 50-77

Astros record: 64-63

Angels vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets

Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Peter Lambert UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-147)

Lambert has rarely allowed more than two runs in a start this season, and I don’t see that changing against the lowly Angels.

The right-hander has allowed UNDER 2.5 earned runs in eight straight starts and 13 of his last 14 after a shakier start to the season. That includes two runs in each of his two starts against these Angels.

Angels vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

Grayson Rodriguez vs. Peter Lambert might actually be a good pitching matchup tonight in Houston.

Rodriguez has struggled a bit as of late, but he’s still allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his last four starts. He’s also yielded a total of five runs (four earned) in 10.1 innings against Houston this season.

Lambert has been much more trustworthy, allowing two earned runs or fewer in each of his last eight starts. That includes five innings of two-run ball against the Angels on July 28.

The Astros may be able to get to Rodriguez and the Angels’ bullpen, but they’ve also scored three runs or fewer in three straight games and five of their last seven contests.

Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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