It’s understandable as to why the hobby pays more for a PSA 10. Collectors want to own the best possible copy of a particular card. This is especially true for cards from the 1980s, when production numbers were in the billions. When thousands of copies of a card are available, collectors are willing to pay a premium for the best possible version.

Can you spot the difference without looking at the grade? These two 1987 Topps Tiffany Don Mattingly cards look remarkably similar, but the PSA 10 recently sold for $425, while the PSA 9 sold for just $45. | Card Ladder

But will the high-grade premium always be as strong as it is now? It will be interesting to see how artificial intelligence changes the grading industry. It seems increasingly likely that AI will eventually play a much larger role in grading cards, making the process more objective. If that happens, will older grades assigned before AI became widespread continue to carry the same credibility and premiums?

Here are two PSA 10 copies of the iconic 1989 Upper Deck Ken Griffey Jr. rookie card. The older PSA label (left) sold for $4,440, while the newer label (right) recently sold for $4,750. Some collectors prefer newer PSA labels because of the perception that PSA has become stricter with its grading standards over time. | Card Ladder

Regardless of how collectors feel about grading, there’s no denying that hobbyists pay extraordinary prices for PSA 10 copies of iconic rookie cards. This is even true for cards from the 1980s “Junk Wax Era.” So which iconic rookie cards from the 1980s are the most sought after? For this ranking, we’ve selected one rookie card per player and divided them into five tiers based on recent PSA 10 sales. For each card, I’ve included how many PSA 10 copies exist and compared this number to the total number of copies PSA has graded of each card.

Tier 1: Elite 1980s Rookies

Card Ladder

1. Rickey Henderson 1980 Topps #482: $268,400 (26 PSA 10s out of 51,131 graded)

2. Tony Gwynn 1983 O-Pee-Chee #143: $32,900 (37 PSA 10s out of 1,996 graded)

3. Bo Jackson 1986 Topps Traded Tiffany #50T: $28,600 (37 PSA 10s out of 1,231 graded)

4. Mark McGwire 1985 Topps Tiffany #401: $26,900 (35 PSA 10s out of 2,041 graded)

5. Roger Clemens 1985 Topps Tiffany #181: $22,600 (49 PSA 10s out of 1,955 graded)

6. Barry Bonds 1986 Topps Traded Tiffany #11T: $19,800 (456 PSA 10s out of 2,907 graded)

Rickey Henderson’s rookie card stands in a class of its own, with a PSA 10 selling for an astonishing $268,400 in September of this year. In May of 2020, a PSA 10 sold for just $28,300. A PSA 9 copy sold for just $4,211 on November 1st, showing the power of the PSA 10 label. Four of the five players on the other cards in this tier aren’t even in the Baseball Hall of Fame. These sales demonstrate that hobby popularity and condition rarity matter more than a player's Hall of Fame credentials.

Tier 2: The Premium 1980s Rookies

Card Ladder

1. Cal Ripken Jr. 1982 Topps Traded #98T: $8,433 (422 PSA 10s out of 19,365 graded)

2. Don Mattingly 1984 Donruss #248: $8,000 (354 PSA 10s out of 15,952 graded)

3. Ken Griffey Jr. 1989 Topps Traded Tiffany #41T: $8,000 (346 PSA 10s out of 2,642 graded)

4. Kirk Gibson 1981 Topps #315: $7,655 (18 PSA 10s out of 3,064 graded)

5. Kirby Puckett 1985 Topps Tiffany #536: $7,500 (53 PSA 10s out of 1,259 graded)

Don Mattingly’s 1984 Donruss rookie is arguably the decade’s most iconic card, even though Donnie Baseball is another non-Hall of Famer. Mattingly's rookie was the most coveted card of the 1980s, helping fuel the growing baseball card craze that eventually led to the junk-wax era. It’s also interesting that Ken Griffey Jr.’s Topps Traded Tiffany rookie makes this tier, even though his 1989 Upper Deck rookie is the much more iconic card. The Upper Deck card in a PSA 10 is cheaper than the Topps Tiffany because its population count is much greater. There are more than 4,250 PSA 10 copies of the 1989 Upper Deck Ken Griffey Jr. rookie, compared with just 346 PSA 10 copies of the Topps Traded Tiffany. An Upper Deck PSA 10 last sold for $4,813.

Tier 3: High-End 1980s Rookies

Card Ladder

1. Randy Johnson 1989 Topps Tiffany #647: $6,000 (112 PSA 10s out of 1,359 graded)

2. Harold Baines 1981 Topps #347: $5,988 (47 PSA 10s out of 4,558 graded)

3. Wade Boggs 1983 Topps #498: $4,532 (417 PSA 10s out of 22,789 graded)

4. Fernando Valenzuela 1981 Topps Traded #850: $4,500 (22 PSA 10s out of 1,787 graded)

Randy Johnson and Wade Boggs are among the most accomplished players of their generation, but are considered 2nd-or-3rd tier stars in the baseball card hobby. Players like Harold Baines and Fernando Valenzuela have attracted even less attention in the hobby, but their iconic rookies in a PSA 10 are still coveted by set collectors and PSA Set Registry participants. A PSA 9 Harold Baines rookie recently sold for just $107, and a PSA 8 copy sold for just $17.50.

Tier 4: The Valuable 1980s Rookies

Card Ladder

1. Ryne Sandberg 1983 Topps #83: $3,045 (826 PSA 10s out of 26,117 graded)

2. Tom Glavine 1988 Topps Tiffany #779: $3,001 (65 PSA 10s out of 1,065 graded)

3. Eric Davis 1985 Topps #627: $2,895 (57 PSA 10s out of 3,035 graded)

4. Jose Canseco 1986 Topps Traded Tiffany #20T: $2,275 (107 PSA 10s out of 1,234 graded)

5. Lee Smith 1982 Topps #452: $2,026 (64 PSA 10s out of 4,282 graded)

6. Tim Raines 1981 Topps Traded #816: $2,025 (174 PSA 10s out of 3,006 graded)

The Topps Tiffany Jose Canseco rookie sold for just $81 bucks in 2013. So why are cards of non-Hall of Famers like Canseco and Eric Davis now commanding such high prices? Canseco and Davis rookie cards were so iconic and coveted in the mid-1980s, they were like Jacob Misiorowski rookie cards on steroids. Kids who grew up dreaming of owning the best Canseco and Eric Davis cards are now in their peak earning years with disposable income.

Tier 5: The Under-the-Radar 1980s Rookies

Card Ladder

1. Will Clark 1986 Topps Traded Tiffany #24T: $1,700 (204 PSA 10s out of 858 graded)

2. Greg Gagne 1984 Donruss #39: $1,350 (15 PSA 10s out of 242 graded)

3. Dwight Gooden 1984 Fleer Update #U-43: $1,200 (225 PSA 10s out of 2,649 graded)

Will Clark and Dwight Gooden were two of baseball’s biggest young stars in the 1980s, and their rookie cards remain popular among 1980s collectors mostly because of nostalgia. Greg Gagne never made an All-Star team, but his rookie card in a PSA 10 is rare, so it is highly coveted by set collectors. A PSA 9 copy of the Gagne Donruss rookie last sold for just $28.