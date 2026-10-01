Manchester City could be facing some of the largest -- if not the largest -- penalties in soccer history as a result of its financial scandal that has rocked the sport.



Earlier this week, the Premier League confirmed that the Manchester club was found guilty of breaching financial regulations between 2009 and 2018.



At the root of the issue is City artificially inflating revenue and reducing costs by £900 million ($1.2 billion) through phony contracts that misrepresented their true agreements.



“The core decision establishes the facts of what happened at Manchester City during this period. It details how the club systematically broke Premier League Rules for nearly a decade," Richard Masters, chief executive of the Premier League, said in a statement.



“It also vindicates the Premier League’s decision to pursue this case against Manchester City. While the process to date has been both long and difficult, the League has remained determined that the facts be established independently."



Manchester City has categorically maintained its innocence regarding the probe that began in December 2018. The club can appeal, but a losing one could result in relegation, banishment from European competitions, hefty fines and more.



As a result, the card market for its players -- and the club as a whole -- could be massively affected. Here's how:

Manchester City Cards Could Become Scarce

Relegation and even massive point deductions would be catastrophic for collectors trying to add cards from the likes of Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku, and others.



An exit from the Premier League would remove City cards from all Topps releases for the following year, and if the club stays out of the top flight for multiple years, it would only add to the absence.



A relegation to the EFL Championship, England's second division, wouldn't mean all is lost for the hobby. Panini releases a couple of EFL trading card options every season, but the value is nowhere near the big Topps Premier League releases. Maybe that would change in a bubble with City's inclusion, but it's not likely.



If the club does stay in the Premier League, there's a good chance it is docked enough points to kill any chances of European competition. Manchester City has made the Champions League every season since 2011-2012, making it a mainstay for top releases such as Topps Chrome UCC.



Without those releases, combined with anything Premier League, collectors would have few options for the foreseeable future.

Erling Haaland's most expensive Manchester City card, which sold for $115,900 earlier this year | Card Ladder

Manchester City Players Could Be Stuck On The Sinking Ship

Another issue that could plague collectors is that some of Manchester City's top players might be stuck with the club if it does get relegated.



Most players don't have relegation clauses in their contracts, which makes sense considering City has been the most successful club in England in terms of trophies over the past decade.



If that scenario plays out, those who are collecting individual players, notably Haaland, just aren't going to have the opportunities to build up a stockpile from new releases.



The market for up-and-coming City players would also be in turmoil.



Cavan Sullivan, the 17-year-old American starlet who probably is already too good for Major League Soccer, is set to join Manchester City when he is 18.



If he sticks to his plan and joins in a year despite City's turmoil, it could put a temporary damper on his red-hot card market.



A City relegation and/or expulsion from European competitions would limit the first available cards with the club for Sullivan, whose MLS debut patch sold for a record $324,000 last month.



Barcelona and Real Madrid have reportedly inquired about Sullivan's services as a result of City's scandal, which could provide an immediate lifeline for his hobby market.