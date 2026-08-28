The Cavan Sullivan Card Market is About to Explode

It was a wild ride against Austin FC over the weekend for young Cavan Sullivan and the Philadelphia Union, but one that will reverberate for weeks in his card market. Sullivan opened the scoring in the game scoring a header off of a corner for his second MLS goal. Later in the match, he was shown a red card as part of a scuffle late in the match. It was a weak red card and was ultimatley rescinded by MLS. Topps released a Topps NOW for the goal and celebrated when the red card was rescinded.

Cavan Sullivan Topps Now | Topps

Sullivan has seen a meteoric rise in his card market over the summer, and with two of his biggest cards up at auction right now, it looks to continue right into the fall. His stellar play over the last few weeks, and now adding another goal on top of it, will only add fuel to the fire.

Cavan Sullivan's Current Top Sale

Three of his top five sales have taken place since the start of the season, but even more impressively, 7 of his top 10 sales have been since the start of the 2026 MLS season, most of which have been over the summer.

Cavan Sullivan Topps Chrome Rookie Arrival Patch Auto 1/1 | Card Ladder

For now, his top sale is 2025 Topps Chrome MLS Rookie Arrival Patch Auto Gold 1/1, which sold for $90,158 at Goldin Auctions in July. The Patch Auto, inscribed with "Debutant at 14 years + 293 days," marks him as the youngest-ever player to step foot on an MLS field as a professional. He signed a contract with Manchester City at age 14 and will be heading over once he turns 18.

The 1/1 Rookie Arrival Patch Auto was a big step up from his previous top sale, the 2024-25 Select Black Pitchside Auto 1/1 that sold for $12,099 raw back in August of 2025.

Cavan Sullivan Debut Patch Auto

Cavan Sullivan Debut Patch Auto | Alt

However, with Sullivan and his market, we will have a new leader in the clubhouse in about a week. Over at Alt, they landed Cavan Sullivan's Debut Patch Auto from the 2025 Topps Chrome MLS. This should be Sullivan's biggest sale, as Debut Patch Autos have typically been a player's top sale in other sports.

With the Debut Patch Auto at Alt, the bidding is at $61,551 with 6 days and 8 hours to go. How high could it go? Realistically, I think $100,000 should be the floor for a card like this, but as we saw with Macklin Celebrini's 1/1 Gold Outburst, the market can do crazy things.

Another Big Sullivan Rookie Up At Auction

Cavan Sullivan MLS Mania Superfractor Auto 1/1 | Goldin

Cavan Sullivan's Debut Patch Auto isn't the only big Cavan Sullivan card at auction right now. The Superfractor Auto from 2025 Topps Chrome MLS Mania is at auction at Goldin right now. While this won't be as high-profile as the Debut Patch Auto, it is likely to be one of Sullivan's top 3 sales behind the Debut Patch Auto and his Rookie Arrival Auto.

While MLS Mania is typically a tier below MLS Chrome, this is still a fairly big card even in a PSA 9. It was just listed at Goldin and currently sits at $1,342 with 29 days to go.

We'll be keeping a close eye on these, as well as a potential USMNT call-up this fall, but as the legend of Cavan Sullivan grows with each game, so does his card market.