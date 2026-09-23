Neymar Jr. Signs Exclusive Multi-Year Deal with Topps

The younger fans may not know the legend of Neymar, but for those of us around for the early portion of his career, there was a legitimate debate between Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar for the best player in the world.

Today, Topps announced it has extended its partnership with Brazilian football legend Neymar Jr., making Topps his exclusive partner for trading cards, stickers, and trading-card games.

Neymar Jr. Speaks on his Relationship with Topps

From Topps: "We can’t wait to bring collectors historic match-used relic autograph cards in the coming months... Follow @ToppsFC to make sure you’re among the first to see them!"

Neymar Dynasty Patch Auto 1/1 | Topps

Starting immediately, the expanded partnership will give collectors worldwide new ways to celebrate one of football’s most iconic players. In addition to Neymar Jr.’s name, image, and likeness, Topps products will feature his exclusive autographs and match- and player-worn memorabilia.

Comments from Topps, Neymar

2017 Topps Chrome Neymar Superfractor Auto | Topps

Topps recognizes the importance of Neymar's impact on the game and how keeping him exclusive to the Topps brands now, and in the future, is important. While not quite on Messi's level, an exclusive partnership with Neymar is quite the coup for Topps.

“Neymar Jr. has had a profound impact on football, both on and off the pitch. His talent, personality, and accomplishments have made him one of the sport’s most recognizable players. We’re excited to continue our partnership with him and bring products that celebrate his career and legacy to collectors around the globe,” said Fanatics Collectibles President of Trading Cards David Leiner.

Leiner added: “Topps has made incredible inroads into football over the last year: announcing new deals with the Premier League and FIFA, an exciting renewal with UEFA, as well as agreements with leading federations around the world. As we continue to grow internationally, this partnership allows us to unlock incredible new opportunities to delight collectors all over the world.”

What did Neymar have to say about the partnership?

Said Neymar Jr.: “Some moments in our careers stay in the memory forever. Being able to transform part of my journey into cards, stickers, and collectible items is a very special way to eternalize these memories and share a bit of my story with the fans. Knowing that these pieces can become part of collections for people from different places around the world makes me very happy and proud.”

Neymar has been featured prominently in the Panini World Cup products, including Panini Prizm, Select, and likely in the upcoming National Treasures release. As one of the premier signers in both brands, it will be interesting to see how things change with his exclusivity to Topps.

Collectors can look forward to Neymar Jr. appearing in upcoming releases, including 2025-26 Topps Dynasty UEFA Club Competitions and 2025-26 Topps Definitive Collection UEFA Club Competitions.