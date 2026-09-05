Cavan Sullivan Rookie Debut Patch Auto Sets Records

I'm sure the general public doesn't understand the significance of the Cavan Sullivan Debut Patch Auto, but that's why we've been writing about it. The Cavan Sullivan market has been on fire over the last month, culminating in the sale of his 2025 Topps Chrome Rookie Debut Patch Auto. These have traditionally been a player's top sale, but the extent to which Sullivan's Debut Patch obliterated his previous sale is stunning.

After setting a new top sale last month at just over $90,000 with Sullivan's 1/1 Rookie Arrival Auto from 2025 Topps Chrome, the new record is more than 3x that. After getting an additional 24 hours due to issues with Alt's auction platform, the final sale for Sullivan's Debut Patch closed at $324,000.

New Top Sale for Cavan Sullivan

Cavan Sullivan Topps Chrome Rookie Arrival Patch Auto 1/1 | Card Ladder

As we've discussed, the Cavan Sullivan market has really been heating up this summer post-World Cup. As Sullivan has started to play more, he now has 6 goals or assists in his last 5 games. As his market has gone up, his top sale went from his 2024-25 Panini Select Black Pitchside Signatures Auto 1/1 for $12,100 to his 2025 Topps Chrome MLS Rookie Arrival Patch Auto 1/1 for $90,158.

Now, with his Debut Patch Auto selling for $324,000, his market is hitting lightspeed.

Record-Breaking Sale for Cavan Sullivan

The Debut Patch Auto sale wasn't just a record for Cavan Sullivan. It also set several other records.

2024 Topps Now MLS Lionel Messi/Steph Curry 1/1 | Card Ladder

For starters, it is now the top sale ever for an MLS card. The previous record was a 2024 Topps Now MLS Lionel Messi/Steph Curry "Night, Night" 1/1 Foilfractor in a PSA 10. The Topps Now commemorates Steph Curry hitting the "Night, Night" celebration in the Gold Medal Game at the 2024 Summer Olympics and Lionel Messi paying tribute. The card sold at auction for $111,057 earlier this summer.

Christian Pulisic 2016-17 Select Signatures Black 1/1 RC | Card Ladder

Another record the Sullivan Debut Patch Auto broke was the all-time sales record for a USMNT player. The previous record was Christian Pulisic's 2016 Select Signatures Black 1/1 Rookie Card in a BGS 9.5 that sold for $113,460 on June 13, 2026, as the World Cup kicked off and USMNT (and Pulisic) hype was at its height.

The Power of the Debut Patch

Cavan Sullivan Debut Patch Auto | Alt

There has been a lot of discussion about Debut Patch Autos this summer, as fans and collectors were introduced to the NBA Debut Patch Autos this year. There was also news that the NFL would switch to the Debut Patch from the PREM1ERE Patch, and the Debut Patch would head to Europe this fall.

So where does the Cavan Sullivan Debut Patch Auto rank amongst the top sales?

Paul Skenes ($1.1 million) and Nick Kurtz ($516,000) are the only two sales ahead of Sullivan now. In the extended bidding period, Sullivan was able to pass Wyatt Langford ($183,000) and Jackson Holliday ($198,000).

It's an incredible accomplishment for an MLS card to command this type of money. It's a brand-new world thanks to Lionel Messi shining a light on the league in the card market, but Cavan Sullivan has taken the baton and is running with it.

It's not just hype either, he's backing it up on the field.