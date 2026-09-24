All eyes were on No. 84 in purple whenever his cleats hit the field. There was something different about the way Randy Moss moved. And how he waited until the last possible moment before leaping to snatch the ball out of the air over a helpless cornerback - now known simply as “getting Mossed.”

You know you’re doing something right when people use your name as a verb.

The Hall of Famer finished his career second only to Jerry Rice in receiving touchdowns (156) and fourth in yards (15,292), numbers that only begin to capture the impact he had on the field and the lasting appeal he holds among card collectors.

Moss Market Finds Another Gear

Over the last six months, the wide receiver’s cards have, well, "Mossed" their way up the sales charts. His Card Ladder index has climbed 63.37% over that span, the fifth-highest increase among all football players with at least 20 cards in the database.

Going back a full year, his cards are up an even more pronounced 75.03%, fueled by some of his biggest rookie cards in PSA 9 and 10 slabs, seven of which have doubled in value. It’s a trend we’ve already seen among many ’90s NBA stars, and Moss appears to be following a similar path to another beloved great from his era, Shaquille O’Neal.

A PSA 10 Bowman Chrome Moss RC has increased by 163% over the last year. | Card Ladder

A PSA 10 1998 Bowman Chrome #182, which could have been picked up for around $150 last September, is now selling for more than $400. His Topps Chrome #35 in the same grade has nearly doubled as well, from $255 to $478.50, reaching a two-year peak of $626 on September 10.

Fun fact: Moss scored four touchdowns while wearing No. 18 for Minnesota during his first preseason, which is more than he had in two seasons combined wearing that number with the Raiders (OK, fine, that last part isn’t true … but it’s close).

His PSA 10 1998 Finest Refractor #135 last sold for $2,400 on September 21, more than double the $999 and $1,004 prices that two copies fetched within a week of each other in April. His gem-mint base rookie card has seen an almost identical bump of 132.37%, jumping from $120.50 to as high as $380.

And his PSA 10 Topps Chrome Refractor has reached $5,999 twice in the last six months, after a prolonged stretch of selling between $2,500 and $3,000 over the previous four years.

A PSA 10 2020 Optic Downtown sold for as low as $300 when it was first pulled; today, it's valued at over $2,500. | Card Ladder

The only modern card to post an increase of at least 50%, a PSA 10 2020 Panini Optic Downtown #D12, also features Moss in his Vikings uniform. Its last two sales have set consecutive all-time highs of $2,365 and $2,427, yet another sign that the freakishly fast receiver’s market isn’t slowing down any time soon.

Moss’ Biggest Scores

Over the last 12 months, a whopping 41 Moss cards have topped $10,000, with two of his three highest-selling cards of all time coming in the last five weeks.

With only six of Moss' Credentials Future parallels in existence, it's not surprising to see one sell for $144k. | Card Ladder

A PSA 7 of his impossible-to-find 1998 Skybox E-X2001 Essential Credentials Future #55, numbered to only 6, sold for $144,000 via a Fanatics Collect auction on August 28. That puts Moss in pretty good company: the only players across all sports whose Credentials from that year have sold for more are Derek Jeter, Ken Griffey Jr., and Peyton Manning.

Just eight months after a $31,000 eBay best offer was accepted for Moss’ one-of-one 2025 Absolute Kaboom! Horizontal Green #23, the same card was relisted on Alt and sold for an impressive $48,742.

Moss returned to the NFL in 2012 after announcing his retirement a year earlier, and reached the Super Bowl with the 49ers. | Card Ladder

And on March 15, a Goldin auction for one of his other most-coveted one-of-ones, a 2012 Panini Prizm Finite Prizm #168 in a PSA 9, ended at $56,120. It’s totally understandable if you forgot that Moss finished his legendary career in San Francisco, two years after reuniting with Kerry Collins on the Titans, drove him to his first retirement.

Moss shares the spotlight with his former New England quarterback on a 2020 Panini Flawless Connections Platinum one-of-one, a jaw-dropping card that pairs a massive four-color swatch from Moss’ jersey with a patch from Brady’s. Hopefully, the winning bidder who shelled out $22,200 on September 13 is a Patriots fan who sees it as a small consolation prize for coming up short of 19-0.

A Brady-Moss one-of-one dual patch card is the ultimate grail for a Patriots fan. | Card Ladder

But hey, that buyer might have the last laugh. If Moss’ market keeps moving at its current pace, that $22,200 price tag quickly could start looking like a bargain.