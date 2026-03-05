Bulls vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 5
Devin Booker returned to the lineup on Tuesday night and promptly led the Phoenix Suns to a double-digit win over the Sacramento Kings.
Now, the Suns (the No. 7 seed in the West) face another tanking team in the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night.
Chicago snapped a lengthy losing streak on Sunday, blowing out the Milwaukee Bucks, but it dropped Tuesday’s game against a short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder team that didn’t have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein and others.
The Bulls made a bunch of moves at the deadline that signal a complete reset coming in the offseason, and that’s led to them being sizable road dogs in this game.
Phoenix is an impressive 20-12 at home, but it has some work to do to get into the top six in the West after Booker missed time with various injuries over the last month.
Let’s take a look at the betting odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this matchup on Thursday night.
Bulls vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bulls +10.5 (-115)
- Suns -10.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Bulls: +400
- Suns: -535
Total
- 224.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Bulls vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 5
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, Arizona’s Family Sports
- Bulls record: 25-37
- Suns record: 35-26
Bulls vs. Suns Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Josh Giddey – questionable
- Matas Buzelis – questionable
- Jalen Smith – doubtful
- Patrick Williams – doubtful
- Zach Collins – out
- Noa Essengue – out
- Jaden Ivey – out
- Anfernee Simons – out
Suns Injury Report
- Dillon Brooks – out
- Jordan Goodwin – out
- Mark Williams – out
Bulls vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Josh Giddey OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-141)
The Suns are one of the best 3-point defenses in the NBA this season, ranking third in opponent 3s made per game and second in opponent 3-point percentage.
However, I think this line is a little low for Giddey, who has made multiple shots from deep in three games in a row.
The Bulls star took 11 3-pointers (going 5-for-11) in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks, and he was 3-for-7 from deep against Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Overall, Giddey is shooting a respectable 37.4 percent from 3 this season.
The Suns have done a great job limiting their opponents from deep, but Giddey has a high usage rate in this Chicago offense and has made at least two shots from deep in 23 of his 41 games this season, averaging 1.8 made 3s per game. He’s worth a look at this discounted number, especially if he pushes seven-plus 3-point attempts on Thursday.
Bulls vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
The Suns are 10-8 against the spread when favored at home in the 2025-26 season, and they’ve consistently been an elite defensive team, ranking 10th in the league in defensive rating.
With the Bulls short-handed on Thursday with Ivey and Simons already out, there’s a chance this game could get ugly for Chicago if Giddey and Buzelis (questionable) sit. The Bulls are 29th in the league in offensive rating over their last 10 games and 25th in net rating.
Phoenix picked up a double-digit road win over the Kings in Booker’s return earlier this week, and it should be able to handle the Bulls. Phoenix is 20-5 this season against teams that are under .500 and Chicago has been one of the worst teams in the league since the trade deadline.
I’ll lay the points with the Suns as they look to move closer to the No. 6 seed in the West.
Pick: Suns -10.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
