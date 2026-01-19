eBay Sports Card Trend Report: Playoff Athletes, Hobby Leaders, and Rising Stars

Another month has passed, and so has another month of collectors searching across eBay for the hottest names in the hobby, along with searching for the next and best thing. The latest eBay trends have showed a few man focuses among collectors: playoff stars in the NFL, young athletes and hobby staples, and rising stars in the NBA. For some players, the growth is quite tremendous, and is representative of the current moment in sports.

RELATED: 2025 Hobby Year in Review: Deals, Scandals, and Record Card Sales

Here are the latest trends that collectors need to know about.

NFL Playoff stars generating increased interest in the hobby

With the NFL playoffs in full swing, certain players are starting to stand out both on the field and in the hobby. Four names in particular jump off the page: Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence, Luther Burden, and Tyler Shough. Searches for Purdy's rookie cards are up 380%, while searches for Lawrence autographs are up an astounding 630%. Both have been quarterbacking their teams for a few years now, and playoff success can bring some increased hobby value. Collectors should be both cautious and aware of this interest spike.

2022 Panini Prizm Brock Purdy RC PSA 10 | eBay

RELATED: The Ken Griffey Jr. bubble gum card the hobby forgot about

2021 Donruss Football The Rookies Trevor Lawrence Auto PSA 9 | eBay

Two rookies from this year have also generated interest, one of which is not even in the playoffs. Luther Burden autographs have spiked 290% on the search index, stemming from the Chicago Bears playoff successes. However, Tyler Shough, the quarterback for the New Orleans Saints is up 270% on the same index. With the Saints not making the playoffs, this could be some future speculation by collectors at work.

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) runs against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

RELATED: Vintage On-Card Autographs are the Ultimate Investment in the Sports Card Hobby

Young athletes and hobby staples among the most sought after names

Drake Maye is one of the hottest names in the hobby right now, and in December 2025 he was the most searched athlete across the major sports. Also falling into the top five was Caleb Williams and Bo Nix. These three are all (at the time of writing) still alive in the playoff race, and if they continue to win, their popularity will only increase.

2024 Topps Chrome Football Drake Maye Aqua Geometric Auto PSA 10 | eBay

The top five most searched athletes for the month were some of the key hobby staples that have been around throughout 2025, and very well could be for 2026: Michael Jordan, Drake Maye, Cooper Flagg, Shohei Ohtani, and Kobe Bryant. These five are some of the most recognizable names in the hobby, with some being established, some being legends, and some just getting started.

Two NBA Most Improved Player candidates rising in eBay searches

Two current NBA players are showcasing their skills and stating their agreements to be improved as the NBA's Most Improved Player: Jalen Johnson and Anthony Black. Searches on eBay for Johnson have been up 250%, while Black has been up 200%. If they continue their on court successes, this is an investment that could pay off for collectors who are taking notice. Additionally, if either the Hawks or the Magic find their way into the postseason, that could add some additional intrigue.

Jan 11, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The most recent eBay sports card trends reveal a lot about what is currently sparking interest among collectors in the hobby. While the NFL is dominating the trends with current stars like Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, and Bo Nix, other sports are still represented. Rookies and established stars are also generating intrigue, which could be indicative of how strong the hobby is when it comes to certain player markets. Without question, it will be interesting to see if these trends continue or change after another month in the hobby.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: