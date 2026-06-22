Magic: The Gathering is one of the longest-standing trading card games still actively played and collected in the modern day, with an ever-growing fanbase thanks to its collaborations with other brands in addition to its original content.

Just like a ton of TCGs from the same era, such as Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh!, vintage Magic: The Gathering cards are simply unbeatable when it comes to collectability — especially when the original artists get involved.

Massive 285-Card Lot On The Auction Block

Magic: The Gathering Artist Proof Limited Edition (Beta) Set | Heritage Auctions

A nearly complete Artist Proof collection of the Magic: The Gathering Limited Edition Beta set, all graded by CGC and all sketched/signed by the artist (excluding one), currently has a $210,000 bid on Heritage Auctions for the entire lot.

The missing cards needed to complete this perfect master set are not included, as the original artist never received a copy when each piece was originally sent out. Still, a 285-card lot from Magic: The Gathering's second-ever release is still a true collector's item.

The Power 9 Cards Are All Present

Magic: The Gathering Artist Proof Limited Edition (Beta) Set | Heritage Auctions

Magic: The Gathering's Power 9 are in a league of their own, especially for the dedicated MTG fanbase. At the time of their release, they were considered to be the strongest and most overpowered cards in the world, and have since never been reprinted in any form again.

Their historical and cultural significance has kept their popularity alive for well over 30 years, and while all of them have a designated spot in MTG's lore, one card in particular stands out above the rest, even for non-MTG fans.

Black Lotus: The True Grail of MTG

Black Lotus LEB Artist Proof CGC AU AUTO 10 | CGC

No other card in the Power 9 (or really, no other card in MTG history) holds a candle to Black Lotus when talking about popularity, notoriety, and desirability all in one. It's referenced by non-Magic: The Gathering players, and you'd see it in just about any piece of media that discusses the most valuable trading cards ever.

Black Lotus LEB Artist Proof Card Back CGC AU AUTO 10 | CGC

Unlike most other cards in the 285-card lot and every entry in the Power 9 set, Christopher Rush didn't include a sketch on the back of the Black Lotus card. Still, he signed and numbered the piece, which still adds a ton of value over a simple base card that's been graded.

This entire lot might not break the all-time MTG sales record, which is currently held by a single Black Lotus card from the very first set, Limited Edition Alpha, but then again, there are still a number of days left to see just how much this piece of card game history will finally end up going for.

The lot, graded by CGC, has four days remaining at Hertiage Auctions. So far, after 67 bids, the lot is up to $210,000, but over $260,000 with the Buyer's Premium.