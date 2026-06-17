A lot of the cards considered modern grails in the Pokémon TCG are the "Eeveelutions", which are eight unique Pokémon that evolve from Eevee through a variety of ways. Among the most popular both in gaming and in collecting are Umbreon, Sylveon, and Espeon.

Eevee is a beloved Pokemon and an irreplaceable part of the franchise, but the character's card market has been overlooked in recent years. After years of sitting back and letting Pokémon like Umbreon shine, Eevee's finally started to pick up the pace in the collecting world.

Legendary Collection Eevee Breaks Two Year Old Record

Legendary Collection Reverse Holo Eevee PSA 10 | CardLadder

Legendary Collection is considered by many to be one of the grail sets from the vintage era of Pokémon, largely due to its unique reverse holo design, which is by far shinier and more eye-catching than most reverse holos. Reverse holo variants of cards released in the set have fetched a premium in the past, and Eevee is no exception.

This PSA 10 Reverse Holo Eevee from Legendary Collection sold for $66,000 on Fanatics Collect, making it the most valuable Eevee card of all time after surpassing the previous record of $48,000 set by a Melee! Pokemon Scramble Eevee in 2024.

This Eevee card is one of many top-dollar Legendary Collection sales from the recent Fanatics Collect auction, which featured a six-digit Pikachu sale and the record-setting PSA 10 Gengar.

More Top Eevee Card Sales

2009 Pokemon Japanese Melee! Scramble Eevee PSA 10 | CardLadder

This unique card was released in Japan to commemorate the Melee! The Pokémon Scramble game, more commonly known as Pokémon, once held the record for the highest Eevee card sale at $48,000. Graded PSA 10, there's an incredibly low population of these in such pristine condition, with only 9 known copies in the world at the moment.

2000 Pokemon Japanese Promo 500 Pt. Fan Club Holo Eevee PSA 10 | CardLadder

This Eevee is also not part of a mainline set, but was instead released as a special promo card available through the Pokemon Card Fan Club in the early 2000s. Anyone who had 500 GET points within their rewards program could obtain a copy of this unique Eevee piece.

A PSA 10 version of the 500 PT Fan Club Eevee Holo sold for $43,200 last March and became the second-highest selling Eevee card of all time, but has since dropped down to third place on the list.

Pokemon Eevee Sylveon Coll. Black Star Holo Promo BW94 PSA 10 | CardLadder

A bit further down the list, past a couple more Melee! Pokémon Scramble Eevee cards is this Black Star Promo from the TCG's Black & White era. Only four of these cards exist in a PSA 10, and this exact copy went for $25,000 last April through eBay.