What started in the 1980s as a dark, satirical take on superheroes of the time in gorgeously illustrated comics, proliferated into the earnest heroic turtles on our cathode-ray TV screens and continued to mutate to the silver screen, to more TV shows, to more comics, to video games, and back around again and again. And now, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mutate to cards.

The deep swampy cultural turtle trail blazed by our heroes in a half shell is wide enough for Battle Toads to jet-ski through, and Pokémon's Squirtle and Wartortle to saunter behind. Now, they find themselves ready for battle with their next incarnation in Trading Card Game (TCG) form. What feels like a match made in nostalgia heaven, this fearsome foursome clashes with epic enemies in one of the latest Magic: The Gathering sets.

(MTG) Universes Beyond Sets

A once-fiery debate in childhood discourse, held at every pre-internet elementary school lunch table worth its salt, is now reignited by these MTG TMNT offerings. We’ll take a look, try to answer the age-old question, and reconnect with our old pals along the way: “What turtle is the best?” or at least find out, “What do these TMNT MTG cards offer, and how do they stack up against one another?”

Let’s take a look at the set’s four ‘headliner’ cards. Each card has one of the turtle brethren holding their iconic weapon, with a stamped gold signature by Ninja Turtle father himself, and no, not Master Splinter, but rather, TMNT co-creator and credited card artist, Kevin Eastman. These cards are highly sought after and have the headliner and borderless treatments.

4. Raphael, Ninja Destroyer (MO303): $4,750

Raphael, Ninja Destroyer (M0303), MTG Card from the TMNT set, with headliner and borderless treatments, recently sold for $4,750 on eBay. | Magic: The Gathering (MTG). 2026 Viacom. 2026 Wizards of the Coast. Credited Illustrator: Kevin Eastman.

Raphael, Ninja Destroyer (M0303), is pictured gargoyle-style on the edge of a building, and has the most menacing sneer of all of these cards. This moody guy looks to be taking his ninja turtling very seriously, with his two sais gripped tight, as he is poised and ready to use them, and I doubt it’s for cutting pizza. It will probably add insult to injury, given how his day is going, but he is coming in last place for this contest, with an eBay sale on March 8, 2026, for $4,750.

3. Donatello, Mutant Mechanic (M0302): $4,800

MTG's TMNT card offering featuring Donatello, Mutant Mechanic (M0302) with headliner and borderless treatments recently sold for $4,800 on eBay. | Magic: The Gathering (MTG). 2026 Viacom. 2026 Wizards of the Coast.

Donatello, Mutant Mechanic (M0302). This card features the traditionally purple-wearing ninja, leaping with his bo staff gripped with all six of his stubby turtle digits. Apologies to Noah Kahan, but Donny makes his own stick season, and the forecast is pain. Donatello might be feeling a bit of pain himself with a next-to-last, third-place showing, with his card selling for $4,800 on April 29, 2026.

2. Leonardo, Sewer Samurai (M0301): $5,000

MTG TMNT Card, "Leonardo, Sewer Samurai (M0301)," featuring Leonardo and his katanas. | Magic: The Gathering, 2026 Viacom, 2026 Wizards of The Coast

Leonardo, Sewer Samurai (M0301), has the Turtles’ leader flying through the air, in awesome comic book style, and features a cityscape with building roofs in the background and his legendary katana blades looking clean and bright. A PSA 10 version of this card sold on eBay for $5,000 on May 24, 2026. Leo did well in this contest and finished second among his brothers.

1. Michelangelo, Improviser (M0304): $8,700

Michelangelo, Improviser (M0304) is a card from Magic: The Gathering's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Set which features the borderless and headliner treatments and recently sold for $8,700 on eBay. | Magic: The Gathering (MTG). 2026 Viacom. 2026 Wizards of the Coast. Credited Illustrator: Kevin Eastman.

Michelangelo, Improviser (M0304), is a card that has the ‘Party Dude’ himself, looking like the party will have to wait until later, as he is pictured in a readied battle stance with nunchucks loose, one hurling toward the foreground, and the other spinning akimbo, and ready to be whipped in any direction Michelangelo should choose. We hope he doesn’t wait too long to start the party, as he has earned himself the number one spot on our list, with this card selling on eBay on March 14, 2026, for $8,700.

Well done Turtles, and Cowabunga to all!