1977 Topps Dale Murphy Rookie Card PSA 10: A Seemingly Impossible Find
When it comes to the world of sports card collecting, scarcity is one of the biggest considerations for collectors who are looking to add to and/or enhance their existing collections. In my opinion, the 1977 Topps Baseball set which is known for its vibrant design and strong rookie class is one of the greatest places for collectors to find scarce and nostalgic cards that best represent that era of baseball.
Of the 660 cards in the set, the one that stands out the most when considering scarcity is that of Card Number #476 better known as the 1977 Topps Rookie Card of Dale Murphy not because of tens of thousands of raw versions that exist but because of the fact that there are only sixteen (16) PSA 10 versions of this card that exist.
That’s right, the one-time inconspicuous card featuring the 1977 Rookie Catcher Class of Dale Murphy, Rick Cerone, Gary Alexander, and Kevin Pasley, is now one of the most sought-after by vintage collectors everywhere not only because of the players featured on the card, but because of how rare it is for this card to gem and the price at which those gems sell for.
According to PSA, sales have reached as high as $3,150 and as I’m writing this article there is currently one up for sale on eBay for just over $3,600.
Impossible Finds are what the hobby is all about, and if you’ve got a raw version of this card in seemingly great shape, it may be worth sending off to PSA because you could very well end up being owner number 17 of a 1977 Topps Rookie Card of Dale Murphy graded PSA 10.