Nolan Ryan's 5 Must Have Cards Examined

There's a very strong case to be made that Nolan Ryan is the best pitcher that ever was. The numbers certainly back it up - his record of 5,714 strikeouts is burned into the memory of every baseball fan. It's amazing to think about the numbers he put up - his record of 383 strikeouts in a single season is also not likely to be broken any time soon. Let's take a look at five of the most iconic Ryan baseball cards out there, from vintage to modern day.

TOPPS 1968 KOOSMAN/RYAN

1968 Nolan Ryan/Jerry Koosman Topps | CardLadder

Ryan's rookie card, for many, could have been much more. In the style of the late 60's, Topps was producing cards featuring two or more players. While perhaps not totally optimal, it's Ryan's one and only rookie card and there's no shortage of collectors who would like to have one. It's very difficult to find in higher grades - a copy in gem-mint condition runs well north of $500,000.

TOPPS 1969 NOLAN RYAN

1969 Nolan Ryan Topps | CardLadder

This is more like it - Ryan's second year card shows the ace in a solo shot in his Mets uniform, looking almost friendly instead of the menace hitters saw on the mound. The pose is admittedly a little strange - why is the ball in his glove if he's in a throwing motion? It's a still a great piece of history and a nice photo that many wish would have been his rookie card.

UPPER DECK HEROES AUTOGRAPH 1991 NOLAN RYAN

1991 Nolan Ryan Upper Deck Heroes Autograph | CardLadder

It may seem hard to believe now, but back in the early 90's autograph cards as inserts were almost unheard of. 1990 saw the now iconic autograph card of Reggie Jackson, and this one just a year later was just as hot. A print-run of 2,500 seems like a lot, but this card is tough to find.

TOPPS FINEST REFRACTOR 1993 NOLAN RYAN

1993 Nolan Ryan Finest Refractor | CardLadder

This card will go down in history as being Ryan's first - and last - refractor card. Ryan called it a career in 1993 and that could be one reason why collectors go crazy over this one. This PSA 8 copy fetches over $4,000. Word is less than 250 of each refractor was produced for this set - a true grail for Ryan collectors.

TOPPS DESERT SHIELD 1991 NOLAN RYAN

1991 Nolan Ryan Topps Desert Shield | CardLadder

Back in 1991, Topps produced a special set for the U.S. men and women serving in the military in Kuwait. The gold foil stamp on the top right is the only thing setting this set apart from the regular 1991 release, but these cards are highly sought after due to the limited print run. You have to love the photo chosen by Topps - Ryan is giving it his all on what is probably one of his legendary fastballs.

