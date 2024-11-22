2024 F1 Topps Chrome view
Topps released their 4th edition of Forumula 1 Topps Chrome. According to Topps a hobby box will cost fans $239.99 and a case will go for $2,879.99.
According to the Topps checklist there will be 200 base cards, 490, cards and 100 autographs. The newest release from this set will be what is called the 1954 Topps, which will be numbered oranged refractor/25, Red Refractor/5 Gold Refractor/50, Superfractor 1/1, and Printing Plates 1/1. They will also be releasing a new feature called Inside Trax, which is featured in 1/432 packs.
The first Topps Chrome of F1, was released in 2020 which collectors I have talked to beleive is still the Holy Grail of Formula 1 because it was the first time Topps released Formaula 1. I remember walking into my local card shop in 2021 (it was delayed a year because of covid) and I bought it on release day for $500. Not to long after, fans caught the F1 bug because of the the Netflix series drive to survive and boxes went to up to $2000 on ebay. Currently on ebay, you can buy a case of 2020 Topps Chrome F1 Hobby for close to $30,000. Collectors think 2020 is also the best because they are considered the rookie cards of Max Verstappen from Redbull, Charles Leclerc from Ferrari, Lando Norris from Mcclaren and several other drivers.
2024, will be a big hit in my opinion because F1 fans are loyal all over the world especially in Europe and across the United States. Also, based what I have seen in pictures and different articles the design is very slick looking. This release, is coming out right before the Las Vegas Grand Prix in the United States this upcoming weekend this Thursday on release day. A few breakers are running breaks before the release day on Fantactics, Whatnot, and the prices are pretty reasonable in my opinion. For a full case you can buy Max Verstappen for $375 (who is leading the championship for the drivers Championship) Charles Leclerc for $220 (who is having a bounce back season winning Monaco his hometown race and Monza Ferrari's home track) and many considered the GOAT Lewis Hamilton for $350 which will be his last year in Mercedes has he is transferring to Ferrari next year. You will also see a a lot of breakings happening in Las Vegas, has a lot of the breakers and fans like to get together and do breaks. This is the second year, that Formula 1 will be returning to Las Vegas and the Drivers and Contrcutors Championship are pretty close.
For $239.99, a box I don't think it's a bad buy since in years past boxes have been in high demand and more expensive. I'm interested to see what is pulled over the next few days and on release day. My play, (which is risky) is to buy certain drivers or teams and see what I can hit or not hit. I will most likely buy a box, if I can log in on time because I feel the design is very nice looking and I like the look of the Autos this year. If I were to rank my favorite years in opinion I would go: 2020, 2023, 2022, and 2021 in that order. I was a big fan of last years because of the design, the color match such as the Ferrari Red, and the drivers posing with the helmets.