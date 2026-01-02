1of1Day: Topps takes over social media on first day of 2026

Today marks the beginning of a new year; for the second year in a row, Topps promoted #1of1Day. The day was about sharing personal 1-of-1 cards on social media. The hashtag was popular for hobbyists and card enthusiasts across social media. Among the participating collectors who posted their pictures was Fanatics CEO Mike Mahan. Mahan took to Instagram to show off five of his one-of-one cards in his personal collection.

The festivities were even recognized and celebrated by other sports organizations. WWE joined in to announce that Topps will utilize unique patches on their athletes' gear. The patches will be used for one-of-a-kind patch cards, similar to baseball's MLB Debut Patch auto cards. According to the post, look for the cards to be inserted into 2025 Topps Royalty WWE.

More than a dozen athletes got involved in the one-of-a-kind day. Famed F1 driver Lewis Hamilton was just one who posted a picture of one of his own 1-of-1 cards to his Instagram story.

Lewis Hamilton posted one of his own 1-of-1 cards to commemorate #1of1Day on the first day of 2026. | Lewis Hamilton | https://tinyurl.com/2shtz99z

According to Fanatics, more than 65 influencers and breakers were trending on social media talking about their own rare cards. That included one of the biggest voices and proponents of the card collecting hobby, Gary Vee, joining the trend on social media. Posting a few words in appreciation of how Topps has continues to bring awareness to the hobby, and posting a few of his own 1-of-1 cards along the way.

You didn't have to be a high level executive, or professional athlete to join. Collectors everywhere across social media were posting their own 1-of-1 cards to celebrate saying goodbye to 2025, and hello to 2026, a new year, and a new chance at pulling their own elusive 1-of-1 card.

