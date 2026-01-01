2025 Topps Star Wars Hyperspace New Release Overview

The hobby has been eagerly awaiting the next Star Wars release, and the time has finally come in the form of Hyperspace, a returning product from last year. This product is unique in that it features only a few planets from the franchise each year. The 2025 edition will contain the planets Alderaan, Corellia, Lothal, Mandalore, and Tatooine.

A hobby box will contain (on average) 4 numbered parallels, along with some unnumbered parallels. 80 cards will be found in a box, all of which will have a chrome finish. While autographs are not guaranteed in one singular box, collectors will still be searching for them.

Here is what collectors should know about the newly released product.

RELATED: Rare Star Wars poster sells for record price, collectibles market booming

Scarce Parallels and Inserts represent the Star Wars galaxy in the release

Given that the cards have a chrome finish, collectors will be looking for parallels of the 100 card base set. Some will be easier to find than others, with certain ones (Base Refractor, Nebulae) being just about guaranteed in a hobby box. Others will be tougher pulls. For example, the Galactic Dust Refractor (/75) falls 1 in every 18 packs, while the Black Hyperlanes Refractor can be found 1 in every 135 packs. Of course, there is also the Superfractor, landing 1 in every 1,353 packs.

2025 Topps Star Wars Hyperspace Obi-Wan Kenobi Superfractor | Checklist Insider

RELATED: CardVault Brings Star Power to eBay Live

Planets are a central theme of the release, and they are the subject of a limited variation in the product. Planetary contains a character amid a backdrop of the planet. Copies of each variation are limited to only 99 copies.

2025 Topps Star Wars Hyperspace The Mandalorian Mandalore Planetary Variation | Checklist Insider

RELATED: Victor Wembanyama Drops $2,500 for Rare Star Wars Rookie Card

SSP inserts will be a key chase element, perhaps none more so than Reflections. These are almost sketch-looking cards that have a character taking center stage, with the reflection of another character visible on the card as well. They are quite striking, and have great eye appeal. Other SSPs this year include Galactic Origins, Planetary Views, and Sketch Cards.

2025 Topps Star Wars Hyperspace Reflections SSP | Checklist Insider

Autographs feature key names and characters from the franchise

Autographs look to fall 2 per hobby case, and there are some major signers from the franchise on the checklist. Characters who have autographs include: Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, C-3PO, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Padme Amidala, and the Mandalorian. The autographs on the card will be of the actor or actress that portrayed them in the franchise, not in the character name.

2025 Topps Star Wars Hyperspace Luke Skywalker Autograph | Checklist Insider

2025 Topps Star Wars Hyperspace looks to be adding intrigue across the hobby, especially among non-sport collectors. Star Wars has quite the following, and it appears that it does in the hobby as well. With autographs and rare inserts to chase after, this release looks to be a good one. The product is currently available nationwide.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: