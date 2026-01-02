The 2025 Topps Chrome Basketball Insert Collectors Are Fighting Over

As the hobby began moving away from the era of Panini licensed basketball cards, a natural question followed almost immediately. Could Topps step in and meet the same level of insert-driven demand that Panini spent years building? From Kaboom to Color Blast to Downtown and several others, Panini established a reputation for creating short-printed inserts that collectors consistently chased. Wondering whether Topps could replicate that kind of pull was more than fair. Now, that question appears to be answering itself. In the long-awaited 2025 Topps Chrome Basketball release, one insert in particular has already begun to separate itself from the rest.

That insert set is the Ultra Violet All-Stars. The checklist features 10 All-Stars, along with the top five selections from the most recent NBA Draft, giving it a blend of established stars and immediate rookie hype. Already one of the more talked-about inserts in the release, it’s a true case hit and stands out visually with a design unlike anything else in the product. Each player is also represented by a Gold Vinyl one-of-one, adding another layer of collectability to an insert that has quickly become a priority for many collectors.

It’s also worth noting that the Ultra Violets aren’t the only short-printed inserts found in the release. 2025 Topps Chrome Basketball offers other short-printed inserts, including Glass Canvas, Rock Stars, and several others that have drawn some attention. That said, the market response has been fairly decisive. Ultra Violets have been moving quickly at card shows, attracting an unusually high number of watchers shortly after hitting eBay, and have already inspired some collectors to begin chasing the full set.

Cooper Flagg PSA 10 Ultra Violet Insert Drawing 145 eBay Watchers Less Than Three Days After Being Listed | https://www.ebay.com/itm/127591765910

While the set clearly appears to be gaining traction, it’s still worth exercising some caution when it comes to overall print run. Ultra Violets have been hitting the market with regularity and are already selling on an almost daily basis. That’s not entirely surprising given the product is brand new, but volume is still something collectors tend to keep a close eye on. Then again, history offers an interesting reminder. Many collectors once overlooked 2013 Panini Kaboom basketball cards due to how frequently they surfaced, and plenty would likely welcome the chance to go back and rethink that approach. So the real question becomes, does the Ultra Violet print run exceed even that level? And if it does, will it even matter? Only time will tell.

