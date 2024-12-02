2024 Heisman Trophy Sports Card Guide
Unless something extraordinary happens, Travis Hunter is most likely going to win the Heisman Trophy this year. His victory is almost a lock.
Hunter's first significant card was from the 2023 Bowman University Chrome set, where he received his first Bowman card.
2023 Bowman Chrome University is one of the top contenders for the best college card product from Topps since their return to producing college cards under NIL. Players like his quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, and projected high first-round picks Marvin Harrison Jr. and Drake Maye also had their first Bowmans in this product.
Earlier in the season, Ashton Jeanty was on pace to break Barry Sanders’ single-season rushing record but ended the regular season 340 yards shy. His 2,288 yards and 28 touchdowns still mark a historic season we’ll look back on—especially if he eventually makes it to the NFL. Jeanty’s odds to win the Heisman are currently second but it isnt really close, further solidifying the discussion around him as a top contender.
Unlike the other two players, Jeanty has had a very limited selection of cards thus far. He received his first Bowman card in the 2024 Bowman Chrome University set. Additionally, he has had several Topps Now cards released throughout his historic season. However, if you're looking to invest in his cards, his first Bowman is the best choice.
Cam Ward of the Miami Hurricanes is also in the conversation. At times during the season, Ward looked like he could win the Heisman.
If you're looking to purchase any of Cam Ward's cards, you might find some from this year featuring him in his Miami uniform. However, if you want his first Bowman card, you'll need to look for one showing him in his Washington State jersey.
First Bowman cards have been a cornerstone of the sports card industry since their inception, though they were initially exclusive to baseball. That changed when Topps began producing college football and basketball cards again in 2021. Players like CJ Stroud and Bo Nix received their first Bowmans in that year’s product. However, the catch was that NIL rules were not yet in effect, so those cards were unlicensed. The 2022 set, which included Ward, was among the first fully licensed college products from Topps in years.
NIL has transformed the landscape for college cards, which were undervalued for decades. While some stigma around these cards remains, the fact that they are licensed and released while the players are still in college is a game-changer.