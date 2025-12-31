Bijan Robinson's Top 6 Card Sales of His Career

Bijan Robinson was drafted eighth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2023 draft. He played his college ball at the University of Texas. It was the first time since 2018 that a running back went within the first ten picks. Saquon Barkley went number two in 2018. In his rookie season, he was ranked 15th best running back; in 2024, he was ranked fourth. Bijan is currently ranked third overall in the 2025 season. Unfortunately, the Falcons have not made the playoffs while having a top running back. Bijan's market has not hit six figures, but here are the top sales for his cards.

2023 Panini Optic Downtown Gold /10 PSA 10

PSA

Bijan's final year of college, they rushed for over 1,500 yards with 18 touchdowns. In 2022, the University of Texas played in the Valero Alamo Bowl. They lost to the Washington Huskies, 27-20. Bijan's gold downtown, graded a ten by PSA, sold on Aug 24, 2024, for $11,150. This is the highest sale for any Bijan Robinson card recorded.

2023 Panini Optic Downtown Gold Vinyl /1 PSA 10

PSA

Bijan's rookie season, they rushed for 976 yards and had four touchdowns. He had 58 receptions for 487 yards and another four touchdowns. On Sep 29, 2024, his one-of-one gold vinyl downtown sold for $10,000. This card was graded a ten by PSA.

2023 Panini Flawless Platinum Rookie Patch Auto NFL Shield 1/1

Cardladder

Bijan's second year in the NFL, Bijan rushed for over 1,400 yards and had 14 rushing touchdowns. The Flawless NFL shield was sold on Oct 21, 2025, for $9,000.

2024 Donruss Downtown Horizontal Gold Bijan Robinson/Michael Penix Jr. BGS 9.5

Cardladder

In 2024, Donruss released the dual downtown. The gold horizontal downtown with Michael Penix Jr. and Bijan was sold on Sep 11, 2025, for $9,812. This was graded a 9.5 by Beckett.

2023 Donruss Optic Downtown White Sparkle 1/1 PSA 10

PSA

Bijan has already rushed for over 1,400 yards in the 2025 season with seven touchdowns. He also has over 800 receiving yards. Another one-of-one downtown, graded a ten by PSA, sold on Apr 10, 2025, for $8,056.

2023 Panini Absolute Rookie Green Kaboom 1/1

Cardladder

Bijan's one of one green Kaboom case hit sold on Feb 4, 2024, for $8,000.

