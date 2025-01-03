2024 Topps Archives Features Skenes And Holliday On Retro Designs
Topps Archives Baseball may be the most-polarizing release of the hobby calendar.
While there are those who are nostalgic who love seeing current players on past card designs, others hate this set and see it as redundant.
The 2024 version could be different from past releases -- and only because the 2024 MLB season featured such a large batch of top rookies to collect. It will mean yet another chance to pull a card of players such as Paul Skenes and Jackson Holliday.
The 300-card base set is sprinkled with three different designs: 1961, 1970 and 1994.
Topps Archives Baseball, scheduled to be released on Jan. 8, will be out two months later than when the trading card company released the 2023 set.
All the cards get a series of parallels. Pink Foilboard are exclusive to hobby boxes and can be found in every three packs. Purple Foilboard can only be found in collector tins, falling four per box. Blaster boxes feature four Black parallels, while fat packs have one Yellow card.
That means there will be plenty of 2024 rookies to be featured on cards from our favorite past Topps sets.
For example, according to the checklist, will feature Jasson Domínguez (New York Yankees) and Junior Caminero (Tampa Bay Rays) on a 1961 card design. Jackson Merrill (San Diego Padres) and Skenes (Pittsburgh Pirates) get the 1970 design treatment. Holliday (Baltimore Orioles) and Elly De La Cruz (Cincinnati Reds) can be found on designs from 1994 Topps Baseball.
There are also lots of inserts with designs from a variety of sets from the1990s. At the Break, for example, will feature designs from the 1995 Topps Traded set. Wrecking Crew, meanwhile, pays tribute to the 1996 Topps Series 2 set.
Packs also feature autographs with designs from Topps flagship releases dating back to 1968, 1983, 1995 and 2000.
Hobby boxes of 2024 Topps Archives Baseball retail for $155.