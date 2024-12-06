2024 Topps Definitive | Game Used Relics taken to a NEW level!
2024 Topps Definitive will be one of the highest-end sets of the 2024 baseball season when it realeases on December 11th. Featuring 8 cards per box with one pack per box, chasing 6 autograph or relic cards in each box (with two additional cards). With the checklist yet to be published, Topps announced a teaser to get collectors excited about the pending release.
Game-used relics from MLB players first career HR?!? Topps announced a patch auto subset, that will feature players batting gloves from their first career MLB home run via their socials earlier today, teasing the release with both Texas Rangers Evan Carter, and Baltimore Orioles Jackson Holliday. This will be the first time this subset is a part of 2024 Topps Definitve, as an added chase to the players in the cheklist; similar to that of the MLB Debut 1/1 patch craze that has made headlines with the Pittsburgh Pirates offer for the Paul Skenes.
The evalution of cards continue to be fascinating! What will be next? For right now, this is another example of development in the card space. It is always encouraging to see the card makers try to take their products to the next level.