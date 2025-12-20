Topps details first ever F1 debut patch cards

Topps has announced that for the first time ever, the ultra-rare debut patch autographed cards will be coming to F1. The patches will be worn by drivers racing in their first F1 competition, and will be made into the one-of-a-kind debut patch autographed cards.

What is a rookie debut patch?

Rookie debut patches were introduced by Topps in 2023 for baseball. One of the first innovations after Fanatics took over was that the patches were attached to a player's jersey when they made their first appearance at the major league level, their rookie debut. The patches were then taken off the jersey and authenticated. Topps then took that patch and created a one-of-one card for the player to autograph before it was placed in circulation.

Following the immense success of the baseball debut patch auto cards, and now that they have the license, Topps introduced the same chase for their basketball products.

And now collectors of F1 cards will be able to chase their own version of the ultra-rare one-of-one cards.

The first F1 rookie debut patch autographed cards

Gabriel Bortoleto and Isack Hadjar are the first drivers to wear the debut patch, according to social media posts by Topps.

Brazilian driver Gabriel Bortoleto sits in his car at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix. Bortoleto wore one of the first rookie debut patches in history on the back of his helmet. | Topps | https://tinyurl.com/mseudyuh

Bortoleto is a Brazilian driver with Kick Sauber, who made his debut at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix on March 16, 2025. Though he did not finish his first contest due to a crash, Bortoleto raced in more than 20 contests and finished the season with 19 points.

French driver Isack Hadjar in his car at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix. Hadjar wore one of the first rookie debut patches in history on the back of his helmet. | Topps | https://tinyurl.com/mseudyuh

Hadjar is a French driver with Racing Bulls. He also made his debut at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix. But like Borteoleto, crashed on formation lap and never really started. He would go on to podium later at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix, and finished the season with 51 points.

Topps' social media posts announcing the new cards did not indicate which product you'll be able to pull one of these cards. However, the Instagram post encourages users to follow their account to learn how you can find them.

