2024 Topps Transcendent Sets Record – Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and Sadaharu Oh
Topps gave a sneak peak into one of the most sought after cards in this year’s Transcendent set. How much more iconic can this card get, featuring autographs of Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, and Sadaharu Oh.
This triple auto set a record of most home runs on a single triple auto. This is truly a card featuring the greatest of the greats. Legends that transcended the game of baseball.
Let’s start with Babe Ruth. When “the babe” showed up on the scene at a young age of 19, owners never seen anything like him. The first few years, Babe Ruth would be a dual pitcher and hitter, winning 89 games with the Red Sox, with an incredible 2.19 ERA. In 1919, while still with the Red Sox, Babe Ruth would also lead the league in runs, RBI’s, and of course home runs (29).
This led to the Yankees trading for the "sultan of swat", where he would barely ever see the mound again. The rest is history, as he went on and led the league in home runs a total of 12 times, becoming the all-time home run leader with 714 dingers. He was also the all-time runs batted in leader with 2,214, until this next person came along.
Hank Aaron burst onto the scene almost 20 years after Babe Ruth last swung a bat. Aaron was a “do it all” type of player. At the end of every year, Hank Aaron seemed to always be in the discussion of MVP. He would tally 13 Top 10 finishes, and 8 Top 5 finishes, bringing home the award in 1957.
Hank Aaron shattered Babe Ruths homerun record, and finished with 755. He is still to this day the all time RBI record leader with 2,297. Hank Aaron went to 21 straight All-Stars, was a 3x Gold Glove winner, 2x batting champ, and of course a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.
This leads to Sadaharu Oh. Oh is considered by most, the greatest player to ever play in the NPB baseball league. In his 22 years of playing, Oh would hit over 40 home runs 13 seasons. He ended up with 868 home runs, which would put him well ahead of any player all time in the MLB. His RBI total would put him 4th all time in the MLB. Oh also carried a .301 batting average over the course of 22 years, which is an incredible feat in itself.
Again, what an iconic piece to have. This card deserves to be sitting in Cooperstown for all to see.
On a personal level, I would have loved to see this as a quad piece, showing some love to a man who hit 762 home runs, Barry Bonds. But that is another story for a different day.