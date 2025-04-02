2025 Topps Heritage An Homage To America's Past And Present
If you like baseball cards, past card designs and American history, then 2025 Topps Heritage is for you.
Five decades later, this set revists the 1976 Topps design with an eye to the flashy colors of the that decade and America's 200th birthday.
There is no set where nostalgia runs so deep. That's why Topps Heritage is a wonderful set for those young and old.
Featuring a 500-card base set, Topps Heritage pays tribute to the 1976 set. In addition, all 500 cards also get a chrome version.
"This year we celebrate the designs, subsets and the American Bicentennial! Look for new Notable Americans, new base parallels, new chrome base parallels, new inserts, new base variations and new autographs and relics," Topps says on its website.
Hobby boxes, available now for pre-order, features 24 packs, with eight cards in each pack. Each box features an autogeaph or relic card. Boxes at Topps.com sell for $109.
The set also features Real One Autographs. Over 100 signers are featured in Topps Heritage, including rookies, current stars and past players who had notable 1976 seasons. A limited number of Dual and Triple versions are also available.
Making this year's set different is an insert called Bicentennial Relics, which highlights the stars of 1976. Some big-name autographs are also available like former Kansas City Royals star George Brett, pitching legend Nolan Ryan and Oakland A's slugger Reggie Jackson.